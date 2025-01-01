With such a wide variety of films available today, it can be especially hard to choose just one — particularly when the whole family is gathered on the sofa, with everyone of different ages and tastes. But from animations and adventures to comedies and literary adaptations, the genre of family films goes far beyond just cartoons, so finding something that suits everyone might not be as tricky as it seems.

Many of the best family films were made years ago, and no recent releases can quite surpass them — think of the animated "The Lion King", the musical "The Sound of Music", or the classic "The Wizard of Oz". Young viewers are sure to enjoy the songs and funny characters, while adults can rediscover the joy of feeling like a child again through touching, heartfelt stories. Watching family films not only lifts everyone’s spirits, but also brings the whole family closer together.

