Animated Films for the Whole Family

With such a wide variety of films available today, it can be especially hard to choose just one — particularly when the whole family is gathered on the sofa, with everyone of different ages and tastes. But from animations and adventures to comedies and literary adaptations, the genre of family films goes far beyond just cartoons, so finding something that suits everyone might not be as tricky as it seems.

Many of the best family films were made years ago, and no recent releases can quite surpass them — think of the animated "The Lion King", the musical "The Sound of Music", or the classic "The Wizard of Oz". Young viewers are sure to enjoy the songs and funny characters, while adults can rediscover the joy of feeling like a child again through touching, heartfelt stories. Watching family films not only lifts everyone’s spirits, but also brings the whole family closer together.

All 125
By year
Reset
Shrek 5
Shrek 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2026, USA
0.0
The Smurfs Movie
The Smurfs Movie
Musical 2025, USA
5.0
Kayara
Kayara
Animation 2025, Peru
5.0
Sneaks
Sneaks
Animation, Family 2025, USA
3.0
Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel
Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel
Adventure, Animation, Family 2025, Norway
6.0
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
Animation, Comedy, Family 2025, Germany
6.0
Mr.Robot
Mr.Robot
Animation 2025, South Korea
4.0
Despicable Me 4
Despicable Me 4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
7.0
The Garfield Movie
The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
7.0
Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
7.0
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
8.0
The Tiger's Apprentice
The Tiger's Apprentice
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
5.0
Orion and the Dark
Orion and the Dark
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA / France
6.0
Lendarys
Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
5.0
Panda Bear in Africa
Panda Bear in Africa
Adventure, Animation 2024, Denmark / Netherlands
6.0
Bolshoe puteshestvie. Vokrug sveta
Bolshoe puteshestvie. Vokrug sveta
Animation 2024, Russia
6.0
Dragonkeeper
Dragonkeeper
Animation 2024, China / Spain
5.0
200% Wolf
200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
6.0
Dance with the Finless Promise
Dance with the Finless Promise
Animation 2024, China
6.0
Buffalo Kids
Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
7.0
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
Animation 2024, Germany
5.0
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Russia
6.0
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
5.0
Yumi's Cells: The Movie
Yumi's Cells: The Movie
Animation, Comedy, Drama 2024, South Korea
5.0
Out of the Nest
Out of the Nest
Animation 2024, China / Thailand
7.0
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / France
7.0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
7.0
Elemental
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
8.0
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Animation, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
6.0
Dogs at the Opera
Dogs at the Opera
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
7.0
Show more
