Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Bargman
Aleksandr Bargman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Bargman
Aleksandr Bargman
Aleksandr Bargman
Date of Birth
20 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.1
Toy Story 3
(2010)
Tickets
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
6.9
Angel's Aisle
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2017
2010
2009
2008
2003
2000
All
11
Films
5
TV Shows
6
Actor
11
Bezdna
Drama, Detective
2022, Russia
Ohota na krylatogo lva
Detective
2022, Russia
Eksklyuziv
Detective
2021, Russia
5.3
Klyatva
Klyatva
War, Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Trockij
Drama, History
2017, Russia
6.9
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
2010, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Room and a Half
Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama
2009, Russia
6.9
Angel's Aisle
Pridel angela
History, Drama
2008, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist
Crime, Drama
2003, Russia
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree