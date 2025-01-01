Menu
Aleksandr Bargman
Aleksandr Bargman Aleksandr Bargman
Aleksandr Bargman

Aleksandr Bargman

Date of Birth
20 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3 (2010)
Tajny sledstviya 7.2
Tajny sledstviya (2000)
Angel's Aisle 6.9
Angel's Aisle (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 5 TV Shows 6 Actor 11
Bezdna
Bezdna
Drama, Detective 2022, Russia
Ohota na krylatogo lva
Ohota na krylatogo lva
Detective 2022, Russia
Eksklyuziv
Eksklyuziv
Detective 2021, Russia
Klyatva 5.3
Klyatva Klyatva
War, Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Trockij
Trockij
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
Alice in Wonderland Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Room and a Half 6.7
Room and a Half Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama 2009, Russia
Angel's Aisle 6.9
Angel's Aisle Pridel angela
History, Drama 2008, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist
Crime, Drama 2003, Russia
Tajny sledstviya 7.2
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime 2000, Russia
