We owe the creation of Pixar endlessly to George Lucas (yes, the very same one from Star Wars). George founded Pixar in 1979, then sold it to Steve Jobs, and by 2006 it became part of Disney.

Although Disney and Pixar logos now always appear side by side on new animated film posters, it’s sometimes not immediately clear whose cartoon is being shown. But while watching, you’ll definitely catch yourself thinking “this is a Pixar film” if the story is serious and deeply moving. Pixar’s signature style conveys important messages about family and identity, choices and aspirations, losses and quests. Pixar films certainly can’t be called “just for kids.” Few adult viewers can hold back tears while watching Coco or Toy Story. On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best Pixar cartoons in high quality.