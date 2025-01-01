Menu
Best Pixar Cartoons

We owe the creation of Pixar endlessly to George Lucas (yes, the very same one from Star Wars). George founded Pixar in 1979, then sold it to Steve Jobs, and by 2006 it became part of Disney.

Although Disney and Pixar logos now always appear side by side on new animated film posters, it’s sometimes not immediately clear whose cartoon is being shown. But while watching, you’ll definitely catch yourself thinking “this is a Pixar film” if the story is serious and deeply moving. Pixar’s signature style conveys important messages about family and identity, choices and aspirations, losses and quests. Pixar films certainly can’t be called “just for kids.” Few adult viewers can hold back tears while watching Coco or Toy Story. On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best Pixar cartoons in high quality.

Elio
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
7.0
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
8.0
Elemental
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
8.0
Turning Red
Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
7.0
Lightyear
Lightyear
Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2022, USA
5.0
Luca
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
7.0
Soul
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
8.0
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
7.0
Onward
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
7.0
Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
7.0
Cars 3
Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
7.0
Coco
Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
8.0
Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
7.0
Inside Out
Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
7.0
The Good Dinosaur
The Good Dinosaur
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
6.0
Monsters University
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
7.0
Brave
Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
7.0
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
8.0
Up
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
8.0
WALL·E
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
8.0
Ratatouille
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
8.0
Cars
Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA
7.0
The Incredibles
The Incredibles
Comedy, Family, Action, Adventure, Animation 2004, USA
7.0
Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
7.0
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
8.0
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 2
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy 1999, USA
7.0
A Bug's Life
A Bug's Life
Comedy, Animation, Family 1998, USA
7.0
Toy Story
Toy Story
Animation, Adventure, Family 1995, USA
8.0
Looking for animated films that stir your soul? Discover Pixar’s finest works — heartfelt, meaningful, and beautifully crafted. From Toy Story to Coco, these stories transcend age and speak to everyone. Watch the best of Pixar on Kinoafisha now!

