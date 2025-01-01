Films at the box office in 2025

Menu
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
7.0
Tickets
Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Russia
7.0
Tickets
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
4.0
Tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
9.0
Tickets
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
5.0
Tickets
Down
Action, Romantic, Thriller
2025, Russia
6.0
Tickets
The Exit 8
Adventure, Horror, Detective
2025, Japan
6.0
Tickets
Begi
Comedy, Crime
2025, Russia
7.0
Tickets
Here
Drama
2024, USA
6.0
Tickets
The Dogs
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, Canada
4.0
Tickets
London Calling
Action, Comedy
2025, South Africa / USA
7.0
Tickets
Somnium
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
5.0
Tickets
F1
Sport
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, South Korea
7.0
Tickets
The Occupant
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2025, Georgia / Netherlands
6.0
Tickets
Let's Play in the Woods
Horror
2024, Mexico
5.0
Tickets
Ghost Train
Horror, Detective
2024, South Korea
5.0
Tickets
9 Windows
Crime, Horror, Detective
2024, USA
3.0
Tickets
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
6.0
Tickets
Moment istiny
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
0.0
Tickets
Nobody 2
Action
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Princes of Saint Trope
Adventure
2025, France
2.0
Tickets
One Hell of a Holiday!
Comedy
2023, Spain
4.0
Tickets
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
8.0
Tickets
Na derevnyu dedushke
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
6.0
Tickets
Caught Stealing
Comedy
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Family Happiness
Drama
2025, Russia
7.0
Tickets
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Drama
1975, USA
8.0
Tickets
The Naked Gun
Comedy
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
The Toxic Avenger
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
Relay
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
7.0
Tickets
Doktor Dinozavrov
Animation
2025, Russia
7.0
Tickets
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA
7.0
Tickets
Together
Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA / Australia
7.0
Tickets
Angels Don’t Buzz
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, Russia / Serbia
9.0
Tickets
The Roses
Comedy, Drama
2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Tickets
Tomb Watcher
Horror
2025, Thailand
5.0
Tickets
Miller's Girl
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
6.0
Tickets
Atel-Matel
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.0
Tickets
Dead to Rights
Drama, History, War
2025, China
8.0
Tickets
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
7.0
Tickets
Semeynyy prizrak
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
7.0
Tickets
The Thursday Murder Club
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
7.0
Tickets
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Tam, gde tantsuyut sterkhi
Drama
2024, Russia
7.0
Tickets
Piglet's Return
Horror
2025, Great Britain
3.0
Tickets
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
8.0
Tickets
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
8.0
Tickets
Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama
1997, Japan
8.0
Tickets
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
8.0
Tickets
Only Lovers Left Alive
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
7.0
Tickets
Ghost in the Shell
Animation, Anime
1995, Japan
8.0
Tickets
Siccîn 7
Horror
2024, Turkey
4.0
Tickets
Bagman
Horror
2024, USA
5.0
Tickets
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.0
Tickets
Bande à part
Drama
1964, France
6.0
Tickets
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
8.0
Tickets
8½
Drama
1963, Italy / France
7.0
Tickets
Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
8.0
Tickets
Whiplash
Drama
2014, USA
7.0
Tickets
What We Do in the Shadows
Horror, Comedy
2014, New Zealand / USA
7.0
Tickets
28 Years Later
Horror
2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Tickets
Wyeth
Documentary
2018, USA
7.0
Tickets
The Cut
Thriller
2024, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Tickets
All films
