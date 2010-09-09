Les fleurs de l'âge

Vincent Biron "Director Vincent Biron manages to take a moment of an ordinary childhood summer and render unforgettable art from it. This gem of a film captured the jury's hearts with its quiet, poignant, but also vivid and wonderfully sympathetic portrayal of 'a day in the life' of several children on the cusp of small but revelatory experiences of teenage life."