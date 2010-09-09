Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2010

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2010

Site Canada
Date 9 September 2010 - 19 September 2010
Best Canadian Feature Film
Incendies 8.2
Incendies
Denis Villeneuve For its masterful telling of a complex story which spans cultures, continents, and generations.
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Canadian First Feature Film
The High Cost of Living The High Cost of Living
Deborah Chow maintains a compelling realism with a strong sense of emotional power. Eliciting inspiring performances from her perfect cast, and with a keen eye for subtle detail, Chow demonstrates exceptional maturity in this superbly directed debut feature
Winner
Discovery Award / Best Film
All nominees
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Soul of Sand Pairon Talle
Sidharth Srinivasan
Zefir Zefir
Belma Bas
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
Beautiful Boy 7.2
Beautiful Boy
Shoun Ku This film shows its audience that in a world of chaos and insanity, humanity is the only key to life.
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
l'amour fou 6.8
l'amour fou L'amour fou
Pierre Thoretton This film portrays the poignant, emotional and cinematic expression of the life and times of an internationally renowned artist, exploring his stark loneliness and artistic overtones
Winner
People's Choice Award / Documentary
Force of Nature Force of Nature
Sturla Gunnarsson
Winner
All nominees
Nostalgia for the Light Nostalgia de la luz
Patricio Guzmán
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
Stake Land 6.9
Stake Land
Jim Mickle
Winner
All nominees
Fubar: Balls to the Wall Fubar II
Michael Dowse
People's Choice Award
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Tom Hooper
Winner
All nominees
The First Grader The First Grader
Justin Chadwick
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award
Hot Water Hot Water
Jane Tattersall
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Les fleurs de l'âge Les fleurs de l'âge
Vincent Biron "Director Vincent Biron manages to take a moment of an ordinary childhood summer and render unforgettable art from it. This gem of a film captured the jury's hearts with its quiet, poignant, but also vivid and wonderfully sympathetic portrayal of 'a day in the life' of several children on the cusp of small but revelatory experiences of teenage life."
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Honorable Mention
Swallowed Swallowed
Stephen Dunn
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Fan Favorite
Swallowed Swallowed
Stephen Dunn
Winner
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
All nominees
Matariki Matariki
Michael Bennett
