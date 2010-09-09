Deborah Chow maintains a compelling realism with a strong sense of emotional power. Eliciting inspiring performances from her perfect cast, and with a keen eye for subtle detail, Chow demonstrates exceptional maturity in this superbly directed debut feature
Vincent Biron "Director Vincent Biron manages to take a moment of an ordinary childhood summer and render unforgettable art from it. This gem of a film captured the jury's hearts with its quiet, poignant, but also vivid and wonderfully sympathetic portrayal of 'a day in the life' of several children on the cusp of small but revelatory experiences of teenage life."