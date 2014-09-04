May Allah Bless France!

Qu'Allah bénisse la France!

Abd Al Malik "The FIPRESCI jury is pleased to grant the Discovery prize for a story of a youth displaced in their own country, struggling to find the balance between chaos and serenity, on the strength of art, music and human spirit. While the startling cinematography is purely black and white, the director Abd Al Malik managed to show the different shades of grey in his daring debut May Allah Bless France! Félicitations."