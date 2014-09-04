Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2014

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2014

Date 4 September 2014 - 14 September 2014
Best Canadian Feature Film
Félix & Meira 6.7
Félix & Meira Félix et Meira
Maxime Giroux "For its immense sophistication and craftsmanship in telling a brave story bridging two disparate worlds, its generosity of spirit, masterful use of music, and exquisite performances that fuel the film's power as both an intimate love story and a profound statement on the value of passion, family and community."
Winner
All nominees
Mommy 7.6
Mommy
Xavier Dolan
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Bang Bang Baby 5.0
Bang Bang Baby
Dzheffri St. Zhul "For its ingenious mixing of genres, sophisticated blend of tones and ability to create its own strange, tragicomic and original world without sacrificing any richness in regards to story, character and emotion."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
May Allah Bless France! Qu'Allah bénisse la France!
Abd Al Malik "The FIPRESCI jury is pleased to grant the Discovery prize for a story of a youth displaced in their own country, struggling to find the balance between chaos and serenity, on the strength of art, music and human spirit. While the startling cinematography is purely black and white, the director Abd Al Malik managed to show the different shades of grey in his daring debut May Allah Bless France! Félicitations."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
Time Out of Mind 6.6
Time Out of Mind
Oren Moverman "For Oren Moverman's sensitive and human depiction of homelessness, and Richard Gere's remarkable performance."
Winner
People's Choice Award / Documentary
Beats of the Antonov Beats of the Antonov
Hajooj Kuka
Winner
All nominees
Do I Sound Gay? Do I Sound Gay?
David Thorpe
Seymour: An Introduction Seymour: An Introduction
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
What We Do in the Shadows 7.3
What We Do in the Shadows
Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement
Winner
All nominees
Big Game 4.7
Big Game
Jalmari Helander
Tusk 6.2
Tusk
Kevin Smith
People's Choice Award
The Imitation Game 7.7
The Imitation Game
Morten Tyldum
Winner
All nominees
St. Vincent 7.7
St. Vincent
Theodore Melfi
Learning to Drive 6.4
Learning to Drive
Isabel Coixet
International Critics' Award / Special Presentations
All nominees
Eden 6.4
Eden
Mia Hansen-Løve
NETPAC Award
Margarita with a Straw Margarita with a Straw
Shonali Bose "Margarita, with a Straw is both universal and groundbreaking. Director Shonali Bose and actress Kalki Koechlin have jointly created a character and a world that embody a love letter to life, with all its highs and lows, in spite of overwhelming physical limitations."
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
The Weatherman and the Shadowboxer The Weatherman and the Shadowboxer
Randall Okita "For its bold blend of live action and digital animation to produce a striking meditation on the nature of memory and its legacy."
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best International Short Film
All nominees
Ice Cream Ice Cream
Serhat Karaaslan
Short Cuts Award / Best Short Film
A Single Body Un seul corps
Sotiris Dounoukos "For its extraordinary exploration of the value of friendship, hope, and aspiration in an unusually brutal and austere environment... and world - made especially heartbreaking by striking performances by Doudou Masta and Mexianu Medenou."
Winner
All nominees
Eye & Mermaid Houreya wa ain
Shahad Ameen
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
What Doesn't Kill You What Doesn't Kill You
Rob Grant For its entirely unexpected development of a science fiction high concept into something alternately heartbreaking and humorous."
Winner
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Film
Oh Lucy! Ô Rûshî!
Atsuko Hirayanagi "For its charming absurdist comedy about loneliness, identity, and the art of finding yourself."
Winner
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
All nominees
The Reaper Kosac
Zvonimir Juric
