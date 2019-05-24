Menu
It Must Be Heaven 18+
Country France / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 17 January 2020
World premiere 24 May 2019
Release date
11 June 2020 Czechia
4 December 2019 France
16 January 2020 Germany
8 October 2020 Greece Κ
5 December 2019 Italy
4 December 2019 Luxembourg A
10 January 2020 Poland
2 July 2020 Portugal
11 June 2020 Slovakia
6 March 2020 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $2,185,308
Production Rectangle Productions, Nazira Films, Pallas Film
Also known as
It Must Be Heaven, De repente, el paraíso, Vom Gießen des Zitronenbaums, O Paraíso, Provavelmente, A mennyországnak kell lennie, Burası Cennet Olmalı, C'est ça le paradis?, En Shita Kama fi el-Sama, Il paradiso probabilmente, O Paraíso Deve Ser Aqui, Ovo je valjda raj, Paradisul, Probabil, See peab olema taevas, Tam gdzieś musi być niebo, To morajo biti nebesa, To Musí Být Nebe, Επίγειος παράδεισος, Ο Παράδεισος έπεσε στη Γη, Должно быть, это рай, Мабуть, це рай, 天国にちがいない, 導演先生的完美假期
Director
Elia Suleiman
Cast
Elia Suleiman
Gael García Bernal
Ali Suliman
Quotes
Professor First... Welcome to New York, It's good to have you here at our school. I will start by asking you to share with us your experience as a filmmaker and to speak about the ways of being and feeling that have or have not permitted you to achieve... the conditions of becoming what we call a citizen of the world. Is you sense, your identity... of place a thing of the past? Has your nomadic existence extinguished your love of one place? And extended it to a love of all places? In other words are you a perfect stranger?
