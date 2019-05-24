Professor First... Welcome to New York, It's good to have you here at our school. I will start by asking you to share with us your experience as a filmmaker and to speak about the ways of being and feeling that have or have not permitted you to achieve... the conditions of becoming what we call a citizen of the world. Is you sense, your identity... of place a thing of the past? Has your nomadic existence extinguished your love of one place? And extended it to a love of all places? In other words are you a perfect stranger?