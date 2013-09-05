Menu
Toronto International Film Festival 2013

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2013

Date 5 September 2013 - 15 September 2013
Best Canadian Feature Film
When Jews Were Funny When Jews Were Funny
Alan Zweig "For its deeply moving exploration of memory, identity and community and for its coherent and profoundly humourous representation of the personal as universal."
Winner
All nominees
Gabrielle Gabrielle
Louise Archambault
Tom at the Farm 7.2
Tom at the Farm Tom à la ferme
Xavier Dolan
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Asphalt Watches Asphalt Watches
Shayne Ehman, Seth Scriver "For its ferociously audacious and excitingly original animated road trip across Western Canada that is like no other."
Winner
Discovery Award
All the Wrong Reasons All the Wrong Reasons
Gia Milani
Winner
All nominees
South Is Nothing Il sud è niente
Fabio Mollo
Trap Street Shuiyin jie
Vivian Qu
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Best Film
All nominees
The Kids from the Port Los chicos del puerto
Alberto Morais
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
The Amazing Catfish Los insólitos peces gato
Claudia Sainte-Luce "Claudia Sainte-Luce shows a precocious, playful and poignant grasp of the fluid nature of family and the capability of the human heart under the most dire conditions for generosity, empathy and tenderness, in her vibrant debut The Amazing Catfish."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
Ida 7.4
Ida
Pawel Pawlikowski "The prize is awarded to Ida for a layered and humane exploration of issues of religious and personal identity. With its very original, austere yet poetic imagery it brings alive the gravity and grimness of history."
Winner
All nominees
Rock the Casbah Rock the Casbah
People's Choice Award / Discovery
All nominees
El mudo El mudo
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
People's Choice Award / Documentary
The Square Al midan
Jehane Noujaim
Winner
All nominees
Beyond the Edge 7.4
Beyond the Edge
Leanne Pooley
Hi-Ho Mistahey! Hi-Ho Mistahey!
Alanis Obomsawin
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
Why Don't You Play in Hell? 7.1
Why Don't You Play in Hell? Jigoku de naze warui
Sion Sono
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Oculus 6.9
Oculus
Mike Flanagan
Witching and Bitching 6.4
Witching and Bitching Las Brujas de Zugarramurdi
Álex de la Iglesia
People's Choice Award
12 Years a Slave 7.7
12 Years a Slave
Steve McQueen
Winner
All nominees
Prisoners 8.0
Prisoners
Denis Villeneuve
Philomena 7.6
Philomena
Stephen Frears
Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Empire of Dirt Empire of Dirt
Jennifer Podemski, Shay Eyre, Cara Gee "For three generations of extraordinary, honest and courageous performances in Peter Stebbing's Empire of Dirt."
Winner
Best Canadian First Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Afflicted 6.2
Afflicted
Kliff Prouz, Derek Li "For its technical mastery, polish, sense of fun and ability to scare the pants off us."
Winner
NETPAC Award
Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost
Anup Singh "The NETPAC Award for the best Asian film at Festival 2013 goes to Qissa, directed by Anup Singh, for its sensitive portrayal of the issues of identity and displacement that affect people not only in India, but in all parts of the world and for brilliance of cinematic craft and the choice of metaphor that has been employed to tell a moving story that is bound to provoke thoughts, spark debate and give its viewers an intense experience."
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award
Requiem for a Robot Requiem for a Robot
Christoph Rainer
Winner
Film Circuit People's Choice Award / Best Canadian Film
Cas & Dylan 6.6
Cas & Dylan
Jason Priestley
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Noah Noah
Patrick Cederberg, Walter Woodman "This film is a commentary on the ephemeral, disposable, A.D.D. culture that many of us are consumed by and living in. It tells us a story in a way we've never seen before and it tells it well. It's fresh, innovative, and had the remarkable ability to embody complex emotion through the simple gesture of a mouse."
Winner
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
Yellowhead Yellowhead
Kevan Funk
Winner
The Chaperone The Chaperone
Fraser Munden, Neil Rathbone
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Honorable Mention
A Tale of Santa Fe A Tale of Santa Fe
Dan Popa
Winner
Destroyer Destroyer
Kevan Funk
Winner
TIFF Studio Screenwriting Lab
The People Garden The People Garden
Nadia Litz
Winner
