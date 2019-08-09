Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nimic
Poster of Nimic
Рейтинги
6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Nimic

Nimic

Nimic 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain / Germany / USA
Runtime 12 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 27 November 2020
World premiere 9 August 2019
Release date
30 January 2020 Greece
Also known as
Nimic, Ничто, Ніщо, 模仿客
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos
Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Daphne Patakia
Susan Elle
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nimic
The Human Voice 6.8
The Human Voice (2020)
The Staggering Girl 5.5
The Staggering Girl (2019)
The Favourite 7.5
The Favourite (2018)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer 6.9
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster (2015)
Attenberg 5.8
Attenberg (2010)
Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth (2009)
Wasp 7.6
Wasp (2003)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more