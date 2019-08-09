Menu
6.6
Nimic
Nimic
Nimic
Short
Country
Great Britain / Germany / USA
Runtime
12 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
27 November 2020
World premiere
9 August 2019
Release date
30 January 2020
Greece
Also known as
Nimic, Ничто, Ніщо, 模仿客
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast
Matt Dillon
Daphne Patakia
Susan Elle
6.6
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Father
Excuse me. Do you have the time?
