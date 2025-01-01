Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2006

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2006

Best Canadian First Feature Film
On the Trail of Igor Rizzi Sur la trace d'Igor Rizzi
Noël Mitrani
Winner
Discovery Award / Best Film
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Discovery Award
Reprise 7.3
Reprise
Joachim Trier
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
Death of a President Death of a President
Gabriel Range
Winner
People's Choice Award / Best Film
The Colonel Mon colonel
Laurent Herbiet
People's Choice Award / Gala or Special Presentations
Antonia Antônia
Tata Amaral * World premiere
People's Choice Award
Bella 7.1
Bella
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Winner
Visions Award / Best Film
Belle toujours Belle toujours
Miguel Cadilhe
Visions Award Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Monkey Warfare Monkey Warfare
Reginald Harkema
Winner
Innovation Award
Takva: A Man's Fear of God 7.2
Takva: A Man's Fear of God Takva
Özer Kızıltan
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Les jours Les jours
Maxime Giroux
Winner
Vanguard Honours / Best Screenplay
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Vanguard Honours / Creativity in cinematography
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
The Colonel Mon colonel
Laurent Herbiet
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Jury Prize / Best Film
O Improvável Não é Impossível O Improvável Não é Impossível
Manoel de Oliveira, Miguel Cadilhe
O Improvável Não é Impossível O Improvável Não é Impossível
Manoel de Oliveira, Miguel Cadilhe
