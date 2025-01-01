Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Toronto International Film Festival
Events
Toronto International Film Festival 2006
All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2006
Site
Canada
Best Canadian First Feature Film
On the Trail of Igor Rizzi
Sur la trace d'Igor Rizzi
Noël Mitrani
Winner
Discovery Award / Best Film
All nominees
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Show all nominees
Discovery Award
7.3
Reprise
Joachim Trier
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
Death of a President
Death of a President
Gabriel Range
Winner
People's Choice Award / Best Film
All nominees
The Colonel
Mon colonel
Laurent Herbiet
Show all nominees
People's Choice Award / Gala or Special Presentations
All nominees
Antonia
Antônia
Tata Amaral
* World premiere
Show all nominees
People's Choice Award
7.1
Bella
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Winner
Visions Award / Best Film
All nominees
Belle toujours
Belle toujours
Miguel Cadilhe
Show all nominees
Visions Award
Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Monkey Warfare
Monkey Warfare
Reginald Harkema
Winner
Innovation Award
7.2
Takva: A Man's Fear of God
Takva
Özer Kızıltan
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Les jours
Les jours
Maxime Giroux
Winner
Vanguard Honours / Best Screenplay
All nominees
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Show all nominees
Vanguard Honours / Creativity in cinematography
All nominees
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Show all nominees
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
All nominees
The Colonel
Mon colonel
Laurent Herbiet
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
Bunny Chow: Know Thyself
John Barker
Show all nominees
Jury Prize / Best Film
All nominees
O Improvável Não é Impossível
O Improvável Não é Impossível
Manoel de Oliveira, Miguel Cadilhe
O Improvável Não é Impossível
O Improvável Não é Impossível
Manoel de Oliveira, Miguel Cadilhe
Show all nominees
Year
Toronto International Film Festival 2025
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Toronto International Film Festival 2023
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Show all
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Toronto International Film Festival 2015
Toronto International Film Festival 2014
Toronto International Film Festival 2013
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Toronto International Film Festival 2011
Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Toronto International Film Festival 2009
Toronto International Film Festival 2008
Toronto International Film Festival 2007
Toronto International Film Festival 2006
Toronto International Film Festival 2005
Toronto International Film Festival 2004
Toronto International Film Festival 2003
Toronto International Film Festival 2002
Toronto International Film Festival 2001
Toronto International Film Festival 2000
Toronto International Film Festival 1999
Toronto International Film Festival 1998
Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Toronto International Film Festival 1996
Toronto International Film Festival 1995
Toronto International Film Festival 1994
Toronto International Film Festival 1993
Toronto International Film Festival 1992
Toronto International Film Festival 1991
Toronto International Film Festival 1990
Toronto International Film Festival 1989
Toronto International Film Festival 1988
Toronto International Film Festival 1987
Toronto International Film Festival 1986
Toronto International Film Festival 1985
Toronto International Film Festival 1984
Toronto International Film Festival 1983
Toronto International Film Festival 1982
Toronto International Film Festival 1981
Toronto International Film Festival 1980
Toronto International Film Festival 1979
Toronto International Film Festival 1978
Nominations
/ TIFF Tribute Performer Award
/ Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award
/ Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award
/ TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media
/ TIFF Tribute Awards Honorary Chair
/ Best Canadian Discovery Award
Show all
/ Best Canadian Discovery Award - Honourable Mention
/ Platform Award - Honourable Mention
/ Platform Award
/ Best Film
TIFF Variety Artisan Award
Tribute Award for Performance
The Birks Diamond Tribute / Year's Women in Film
TIFF Variety / Artisian Award
TIFF Emerging Talent Award
Special Tribute Award
TIFF Studio Screenwriting Lab
Jury Prize / Best American Writer
Jury Prize / Best Director
Jury Prize / Best African Film
Jury Prize / Best Film
Industry Selects
Barry Avrich Award
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Award Best Canadian Film - Honorable Mention
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Animated Film
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best International Short Film
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award - Honourable Mention
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Film
IMDbPro Short Cuts / IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
IMDbPro Short Cuts / Best International Short Film
IMDbPro Short Cuts / Honorable Mention for Best Canadian Short Film
Changemaker Award
Changemaker Award / Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award
Share Her Journey Award
Amplify Voices Award / Best Canadian Film
Amplify Voices Award / Best Film
Amplify Voices Award / Amplify Voices Trailblazer Award
Amplify Voices Award / Special mention
Amplify Voices Award
Amplify Voices Award / Amplify Voices Award - Best BIPOC Canadian Feature
Amplify Voices Award / Amplify Voices Award for Best BIPOC Canadian First Feature Award
TIFF Ebert Director Award
Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
Tribute Actor Award
Grolsch People's Choice Award / Documentary
Grolsch People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Best Canadian Feature Film - Honourable Mention
Eurimages Audentia Award - Honorable Mention
FIPRESCI Prize / Discovery
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Special Presentations
Grosch People's Choice Award
Eurimages Audentia Award
CMPA Emerging Producer Award
Best Canadian First Feature Film - Honorable Mention
Vanguard Honours / Creativity in cinematography
Vanguard Honours / Best Screenplay
Wavelengths Section / Shorts
Wavelengths Section / Competition
Wavelengths Section / TIFF New Wave
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Fan Favorite
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Honorable Mention
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Short Film
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best International Short Film
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Film
Short Cuts Award / Competition
Short Cuts Award / Short Cuts: Share Her Journey Shorts
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Short Film
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Short Cuts Award / Best Short Film
Short Cuts Award / Best International Short Film
Short Cuts Award / Best Film
Platform Prize - Honorable Mention
Platform Prize
Film Circuit People's Choice Award / Best Canadian Film
Rising Stars Award
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award
NETPAC Award / NETPAC Award Honorable Mention
NETPAC Award
Metro Media Award
Best Canadian First Feature Film - Special Jury Congratulation
International Critics' Award / Best Actress
International Critics' Award / Best Short Film
International Critics' Award
International Critics' Award / Special Presentations
Cultural Innovation Award - Honorable Mention
Best Canadian First Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Best Canadian Short Film - Special Jury Citation
CFTPA Producer's Award
Innovation Award
Best Canadian Short Film - Special Mention
Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
Visions Award - Special Citation
Visions Award / Best Film
Visions Award
People's Choice Award / Documentary
People's Choice Award / Best director
People's Choice Award / Best Film
People's Choice Award / Best film
People's Choice Award / Masters
People's Choice Award / Discovery
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
People's Choice Award
People's Choice Award / Gala or Special Presentations
People's Choice Award / Experimental Short Film
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) - Special Mention
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Best Film
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
Discovery Award / Best Film
Discovery Award
Best Canadian Short Film
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Best Canadian Feature Film
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree