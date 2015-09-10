Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2015

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2015

Site Canada
Date 10 September 2015 - 20 September 2015
Best Canadian Feature Film
Closet Monster Closet Monster
Stephen Dunn "For its confidence and invention in tackling the pain and yearning of the first love and coming of age of a young gay man in Newfoundland, the jury recognizes the remarkable artistry and vision of first-time feature director Stephen Dunn for Closet Monster."
Winner
All nominees
Guantanamo's Child: Omar Khadr Guantanamo's Child: Omar Khadr
Patrick Reed, Michelle Shephard
88:88 88:88
Isiah Medina
Invention Invention
Mark Lewis
Beeba Boys Beeba Boys
Deepa Mehta
Remember 7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
The Forbidden Room 6.1
The Forbidden Room
Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson
How Heavy This Hammer How Heavy This Hammer
Kazik Radwanski
My Internship in Canada 6.9
My Internship in Canada Guibord s'en va-t-en guerre
Philippe Falardeau
Our Loved Ones Les êtres chers
Enn Emon
Ninth Floor Ninth Floor
Mina Shum
Sleeping Giant Sleeping Giant
Andrew Cividino
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Sleeping Giant Sleeping Giant
Andrew Cividino "For its sophisticated plotting, indelible characters and insightful critique of masculinity through a fateful rite of passage on the north shore of Lake Superior, the jury selects Sleeping Giant."
Winner
Discovery Award / Best Film
Daddy Daddy
Mahmoud Shoolizadeh
Winner
Discovery Award
Black Black
Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi
Winner
All nominees
Beast Beast
Bianca Balbuena, Will Howarth, Sam McKeith, Tom McKeith, Robert Coe
Very Big Shot Film Kteer Kbeer
Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya
Degrade Dégradé
Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser
Beast Beast
Bianca Balbuena, Will Howarth, Sam McKeith, Tom McKeith, Robert Coe
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
Eva Nová 6.9
Eva Nová
Marko Skop "For exploring themes of humanity, dignity, addiction and redemption in a naturalistic, deceptively simple and non-exploitative manner, FIPRESCI is pleased to present the prize in the Discovery programme to Marko Skop's haunting debut feature Eva Nová."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
Desierto 6.1
Desierto
Jonas Cuaron "For using pure cinema to create a strong physical sensation of being trapped in a vast space and hunted down by hatred in its most primal form, FIPRESCI presents the prize in the Special Presentations programme to Desierto by Jonás Cuarón."
Winner
People's Choice Award / Best Film
All nominees
Zoom 6.3
Zoom
Pedro Morelli
Watch trailer
People's Choice Award / Documentary
Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Evgeny Afineevsky
Winner
All nominees
Al Purdy Was Here Al Purdy Was Here
Brian D. Johnson
This Changes Everything 6.4
This Changes Everything
Avi Lewis
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
Hardcore Henry 6.9
Hardcore Henry Hardcore
Ilya Nayshuller
Winner
All nominees
Green Room 6.9
Green Room
Jeremy Saulnier
The Final Girls 6.5
The Final Girls
Todd Strauss-Schulson
People's Choice Award
Room 8.3
Room
Lenny Abrahamson
Winner
All nominees
Angry Indian Goddesses Angry Indian Goddesses
Pan Nalin
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Best Canadian Feature Film - Special Jury Citation
My Internship in Canada 6.9
My Internship in Canada Guibord s'en va-t-en guerre
Philippe Falardeau "For its dexterous intelligence and cinematic wit."
Winner
International Critics' Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
Sweet Coffee Sweet Coffee
Amin Pourbarghi
NETPAC Award
The Whispering Star Hiso hiso boshi
Sion Sono "For its poetic, moving and brave attempt to express a grief that's inexpressible, combining all too real elements with lo-fi sci-fi, the NETPAC jury awards the prize to The Whispering Star."
Winner
Rising Stars Award
Beijing Carmen Beijing Carmen
Fan Wang
Winner
Film Circuit People's Choice Award / Best Canadian Film
All nominees
When the Ocean Met the Sky When the Ocean Met the Sky
Lukas Huffman, Phillip Thomas, Spencer Foley
Platform Prize
Hurt Hurt
Alan Zweig "Following a long discussion, the jury has chosen unanimously to give the Platform prize to HURT. It is a film that explores the complexity and fragility of human destiny in a country that much of the world sees as a paradise."
Winner
All nominees
Land of Mine 7.8
Land of Mine Under sandet / Land of mine
Martin Pieter Zandvliet
Sky 5.9
Sky
Fabenn Berto
High-Rise 5.3
High-Rise
Ben Wheatley
The Clan 6.7
The Clan El Clan
Pablo Trapero
Neon Bull Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Looking for Grace Looking for Grace
Sue Brooks
French Blood Un Français
Diastème
Bang Gang: A Modern Love Story Bang Gang (une histoire d'amour moderne)
Eva Husson
Full Contact Full Contact
David Verbeek
The Promised Land Hui dao bei ai de mei yi tian
He Ping
The White Knights 6.1
The White Knights Les chevaliers blancs
Joachim Lafosse
Watch trailer
Platform Prize - Honorable Mention
The Promised Land Hui dao bei ai de mei yi tian
He Ping
Winner
Neon Bull Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Winner
The Clan 6.7
The Clan El Clan
Pablo Trapero
Winner
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Overpass Overpass
Patrice Laliberté "For its seductive, elliptical and graceful manner of exploring the nature of grief and the unconventional ways that families react to loss, all of which was elevated by the performance of Téo Vachon Sincennes."
Winner
All nominees
Bring Me the Head of Tim Horton Bring Me the Head of Tim Horton
Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson
Benjamin Benjamin
Sherren Lee
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Short Film
All nominees
Something Horizontal Something Horizontal
Blake Williams
Short Cuts Award / Best International Short Film
All nominees
Waves 98 Waves '98
Ely Dagher
Semele Semeli
Myrsini Aristidou
The Magnetic Nature El ser magnético
Mateo Bendesky
Tuesday Sali
Anna Maria Aslanoglu, Ziya Demirel
Beneath the Spaceship Under rymdskeppet
Caroline Ingvarsson
Short Cuts Award / Best Short Film
Maman(s) Maman(s)
Maïmouna Doucouré, Sokhna Diallo "For its daring and revelatory exploration of a family's dysfunction and upheaval through the eyes of a child and its refusal to cast characters as villains but rather as complex, and highly conflicted, human beings the jury selects Maman(s). The jury also wanted to acknowledge the vulnerable, defiant performance of the gifted Sokhna Diallo."
Winner
All nominees
Violet Violet
Maurice Joyce, Mark Hodkinson, Nuria González Blanco
Blue Spring Blue Spring
Andreea Cristina Bortun
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
Bacon & God's Wrath Bacon & God's Wrath
Sol Friedman "For its whimsical and wry examination of religious conviction and intellectual conversion, and the acknowledgment that courage and transformation can be achieved at any age and involve any manner of pork by-product."
Winner
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Film
Rate Me Rate Me
Fyzal Boulifa "For its blithely unconventional approach to new media and new mores, and a sense of humour as wry as it was rude."
Winner
Contemporary World Cinema Award / Best Film
All nominees
Box Box
Florin Serban
The Birks Diamond Tribute / Year's Women in Film
Sofi Derasp
Winner
Year
Nominations

