Другие названия

Le plus vieux métier du monde, The Oldest Profession, Das älteste Gewerbe der Welt, Mademoiselle Mimi, A Mais Antiga Profissão do Mundo, A világ legősibb mestersége, Anticipation, Anticipation, ou l'amour en l'an 2000, Aujourd'hui, Az Eshgh ta Havas, Dünyanın en eski mesleği, El amor a través de los siglos, El amor a través del tiempo, El oficio más viejo del mundo, Het oudste beroep van de Wereld, Kvindens ældste erhverv, L'amore attraverso i secoli, L'amour à travers les âges, L'ère préhistorique, La belle époque, Love Through the Centuries, Maailman vanhin ammatti, Najstarszy zawód świata, Nuits romaines, O Amor Através dos Séculos, O Amor Através dos Tempos, Paris Today, Roman Nights, Seniausia profesija pasaulyje, The Gay Nineties, The Oldest Profession in the World, The Prehistoric Era, To pio palio epaggelma tou kosmou, Το πιο παλιό επάγγελμα του κόσμου, Древнейшая профессия в мире, 愛すべき女・女たち

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