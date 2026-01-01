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Постер фильма Самая древняя профессия
5.4
Киноафиша Фильмы Самая древняя профессия
5.4

Самая древняя профессия

, 1967
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
Франция, ФРГ, Италия / драма, комедия / 18+
Постер фильма Самая древняя профессия
5.4

О фильме

Несколько сюжетов, посвященных проституции и ее развитию с древнейших времен.

В ролях

Мишель Мерсье
Мишель Мерсье
Brit (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Энрико Мария Салерно
Rak (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Анна Карина
Анна Карина
Жанна Моро
Mimi Guillotine (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Габриэле Тинти
L'uomo del mar (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Эльза Мартинелли
Domitilla (segment: Nuits romaines)
Гастоне Москин
Flavius (segment: Nuits romaines)
Джанкарло Кобелли
Menippo, le poète (segment: Nuits romaines)
Катрин Сами
Катрин Сами
Toinette (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Жан-Клод Бриали
Жан-Клод Бриали
Philibert (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Жан Ришар
Le commissaire du peuple (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Режиссер Мауро Болоньини, Жан-Люк Годар, Клод Отан-Лара, Франко Индовинья, Михаэль Пфлегар, Филипп де Брока
Сценарист Эннио Флайяно, Даниэль Буланже, Жорж Табе, Андре Тэйбет
Композитор Мишель Легран
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна Франция / ФРГ / Италия
Продолжительность 1 час 55 минут
Год выпуска 1967
Премьера в мире 5 апреля 1967
Дата выхода
20 октября 1967 Великобритания
5 апреля 1967 Германия
20 ноября 1967 Дания
7 февраля 1974 Испания
19 июля 1967 Италия
17 августа 1967 Нидерланды
24 октября 1974 Португалия
8 ноября 1967 США
30 августа 1969 Уругвай
19 января 1968 Финляндия
21 апреля 1967 Франция
25 декабря 1971 Япония
Производство Athos Films, Franco London Films, Francoriz Production
Другие названия
Le plus vieux métier du monde, The Oldest Profession, Das älteste Gewerbe der Welt, Mademoiselle Mimi, A Mais Antiga Profissão do Mundo, A világ legősibb mestersége, Anticipation, Anticipation, ou l'amour en l'an 2000, Aujourd'hui, Az Eshgh ta Havas, Dünyanın en eski mesleği, El amor a través de los siglos, El amor a través del tiempo, El oficio más viejo del mundo, Het oudste beroep van de Wereld, Kvindens ældste erhverv, L'amore attraverso i secoli, L'amour à travers les âges, L'ère préhistorique, La belle époque, Love Through the Centuries, Maailman vanhin ammatti, Najstarszy zawód świata, Nuits romaines, O Amor Através dos Séculos, O Amor Através dos Tempos, Paris Today, Roman Nights, Seniausia profesija pasaulyje, The Gay Nineties, The Oldest Profession in the World, The Prehistoric Era, To pio palio epaggelma tou kosmou, Το πιο παλιό επάγγελμα του κόσμου, Древнейшая профессия в мире, 愛すべき女・女たち

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