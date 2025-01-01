Kate Winslet

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actress
Winner
Single Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Elvira Notari Prize
Winner
Elvira Notari Prize
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
