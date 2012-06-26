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Nora Ephron
Nora Ephron
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nora Ephron
Nora Ephron
Nora Ephron
Date of Birth
19 May 1941
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 June 2012
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Upper West Side, the United States of America
Place of death
Manhattan, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Crimes and Misdemeanors
(1989)
7.8
When Harry Met Sally...
(1989)
7.7
Husbands and Wives
(1992)
Filmography
7.1
Julie & Julia
Julie and Julia
Drama, Biography, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Bewitched
Bewitched
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2005, USA
5.4
Hanging Up
Hanging Up
Comedy, Drama
2000, USA / Germany
5.2
Lucky Numbers
Lucky Numbers
Comedy, Crime
2000, USA / France
7.1
You've Got Mail
You've Got Mail
Romantic
1998, USA
6.7
Michael
Michael
Comedy, Romantic, Fantasy, Drama
1996, USA
6.2
Mixed Nuts
Mixed Nuts
Comedy, Drama
1994, USA
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Romantic
1993, USA
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