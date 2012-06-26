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Nora Ephron
Nora Ephron Nora Ephron
Kinoafisha Persons Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron

Date of Birth
19 May 1941
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
26 June 2012
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Upper West Side, the United States of America
Place of death
Manhattan, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Crimes and Misdemeanors 7.9
Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989)
When Harry Met Sally... 7.8
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
Husbands and Wives 7.7
Husbands and Wives (1992)

Filmography

Julie & Julia 7.1
Julie & Julia Julie and Julia
Drama, Biography, Comedy 2009, USA
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Bewitched 5.8
Bewitched Bewitched
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2005, USA
Hanging Up 5.4
Hanging Up Hanging Up
Comedy, Drama 2000, USA / Germany
Lucky Numbers 5.2
Lucky Numbers Lucky Numbers
Comedy, Crime 2000, USA / France
You've Got Mail 7.1
You've Got Mail You've Got Mail
Romantic 1998, USA
Michael 6.7
Michael Michael
Comedy, Romantic, Fantasy, Drama 1996, USA
Mixed Nuts 6.2
Mixed Nuts Mixed Nuts
Comedy, Drama 1994, USA
Sleepless in Seattle 6.8
Sleepless in Seattle Sleepless In Seattle
Romantic 1993, USA
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