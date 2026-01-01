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Elizabeth Berkley 7 photos
Elizabeth Berkley Elizabeth Berkley
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley

Date of Birth
28 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

New Girl 7.6
New Girl (2011)
The First Wives Club 7.4
The First Wives Club (1996)
Melissa & Joey 6.9
Melissa & Joey (2010)

Filmography

All's Fair 4.5
All's Fair
Drama 2025, USA
Shell 5.3
Shell Shell
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Idol 4.2
The Idol
Drama 2023, USA
Saved by the Bell 5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy 2020, USA
New Girl 7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Melissa & Joey 6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
S. Darko 3.6
S. Darko S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Meet Market 3.6
Meet Market Meet Market
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
Show more
News about Elizabeth Berkley’s private life
Stills from the movies 'Showgirls' (1995) and 'The Boondock Saints' (1999)
Cost Tens of Millions, Made Pennies: 5 Failed 90s Movies that Became Classics

Photos

Элизабет Беркли Элизабет Беркли Элизабет Беркли Элизабет Беркли и Грег Лорен Элизабет Беркли и Грег Лорен Элизабет Беркли
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