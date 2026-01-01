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Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Date of Birth
28 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
7.4
The First Wives Club
(1996)
6.9
Melissa & Joey
(2010)
Filmography
4.5
All's Fair
Drama
2025, USA
5.3
Shell
Shell
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
The Idol
Drama
2023, USA
5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy
2020, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
3.6
S. Darko
S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
3.6
Meet Market
Meet Market
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA
Show more
News about Elizabeth Berkley’s private life
Cost Tens of Millions, Made Pennies: 5 Failed 90s Movies that Became Classics
Photos
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