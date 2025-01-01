Menu
Glenn Close
Awards
Awards and nominations of Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Awards and nominations of Glenn Close
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
Photographers Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
