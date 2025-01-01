Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Glenn Close Awards

Awards and nominations of Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Awards and nominations of Glenn Close
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991 Venice Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
Photographers Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more