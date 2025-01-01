Menu
Jack Nicholson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Nicholson
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2001
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
