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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Thriller 2006

Rating of films in the Thriller genre of 2006

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 9.0
1 Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA
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The Prestige 8.4
2 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
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The Departed 8.3
3 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
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Casino Royale 8.0
4 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
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Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
5 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
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Blood Diamond 8.0
6 Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2006, USA
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Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
7 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
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X-Men: The Last Stand 7.6
8 X-Men: The Last Stand
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2006, USA
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Lucky Number Slevin 7.6
9 Lucky Number Slevin
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / USA
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Crank 7.5
10 Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / USA
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Babel 7.5
11 Babel
Thriller, Drama 2006, USA / Mexico
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Déjà Vu 7.3
12 Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
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Mission: Impossible III 7.3
13 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
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Children of Men 7.3
14 Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, Great Britain / USA
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Silent Hill 7.3
15 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
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A Scanner Darkly 7.0
16 A Scanner Darkly
Thriller, Drama, Animation, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
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Saw III 6.9
17 Saw III
Thriller, Crime, Horror 2006, USA
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The Da Vinci Code 6.9
18 The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2006, USA
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The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
19 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
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Piranha 6.6
20 Piranha
Thriller, Crime, Action 2006, Russia
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Final Destination 3 6.6
21 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
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Poseidon 6.6
22 Poseidon
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2006, USA
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The Covenant 6.5
23 The Covenant
Horror, Thriller 2006, USA
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The Omen 5.8
24 The Omen
Horror, Thriller 2006, USA
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Paragraph 78 5.6
25 Paragraph 78
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2006, Russia
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Ultraviolet 5.5
26 Ultraviolet
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror 2006, USA
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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