Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2003

Top films of 2003

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
2 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
X-Men 2 8.0
3 X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
4 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Oldboy 8.0
5 Oldboy
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2003, South Korea
Big Fish 8.0
6 Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama 2003, USA
The Last Samurai 8.0
7 The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
8 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
9 Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Drama 2003, South Korea / Germany
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
10 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
The Return 7.7
11 The Return
Drama 2003, Russia
Dogville 7.6
12 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Bruce Almighty 7.5
13 Bruce Almighty
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2003, USA
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
14 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Underworld 7.4
15 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
The Matrix Reloaded 7.4
16 The Matrix Reloaded
Action, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
Bad Boys II 7.3
17 Bad Boys II
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2003, USA
Hulk 7.2
18 Hulk
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Horror, Drama 2003, USA
The Dreamers 7.2
19 The Dreamers
Adult, Drama 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Bumer 7.1
20 Bumer
Thriller, Drama 2003, Russia
Daredevil 7.1
21 Daredevil
Action, Crime, Fantasy, Thriller 2003, USA
Wrong Turn 7.0
22 Wrong Turn
Thriller, Horror 2003, USA
2 Fast 2 Furious 6.9
23 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
Coffee and Cigarettes 6.9
24 Coffee and Cigarettes
Drama 2003, USA / Japan / Italy
The Matrix Revolutions 6.8
25 The Matrix Revolutions
Action, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
American Wedding 6.5
26 American Wedding
Comedy 2003, USA / Germany
Once Upon a Time in Mexico 6.5
27 Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Action, Crime, Thriller 2003, USA / Mexico
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
28 Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Journey to Jerusalem 6.0
29 Journey to Jerusalem
War, Drama 2003, Germany / Bulgaria
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over 5.8
30 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2003, USA
