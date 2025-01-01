Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Smith
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maggie Smith
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree