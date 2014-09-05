Menu
6.4
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Eden
Eden
Eden
18+
History
Drama
Synopsis
Paul, a teenager in the underground scene of early-nineties Paris, forms a DJ collective with his friends and together they plunge into the nightlife of sex, drugs, and endless music.
Eden
trailer
trailer
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 11 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
2 October 2014
World premiere
5 September 2014
Release date
19 March 2015
Brazil
19 November 2014
France
21 August 2025
Georgia
30 April 2015
Germany
29 October 2015
South Korea
14 August 2015
Sweden
19 June 2015
USA
Worldwide Gross
$513,832
Production
CG Cinéma, France 2 Cinéma, Blue Film Production
Also known as
Eden, Edén, Éden, Eden - Lost in Music, EDEN エデン, Eden: Lost in music, Raj, Εδέμ, Едем, Эдем, 巴黎電幻世代
Director
Mia Hansen-Løve
Cast
Félix de Givry
Pauline Etienne
Hugo Conzelmann
Zita Hanrot
Roman Kolinka
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.4
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Eden
Trailer
0
0
