6.4 IMDb
Eden

Eden

Eden 18+
Synopsis

Paul, a teenager in the underground scene of early-nineties Paris, forms a DJ collective with his friends and together they plunge into the nightlife of sex, drugs, and endless music.
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 October 2014
World premiere 5 September 2014
Release date
19 March 2015 Brazil
19 November 2014 France
21 August 2025 Georgia R
30 April 2015 Germany
29 October 2015 South Korea 18
14 August 2015 Sweden
19 June 2015 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $513,832
Production CG Cinéma, France 2 Cinéma, Blue Film Production
Also known as
Eden, Edén, Éden, Eden - Lost in Music, EDEN エデン, Eden: Lost in music, Raj, Εδέμ, Едем, Эдем, 巴黎電幻世代
Director
Mia Hansen-Løve
Cast
Félix de Givry
Pauline Etienne
Hugo Conzelmann
Zita Hanrot
Roman Kolinka
Film rating

6.4
12 votes
6.4 IMDb
