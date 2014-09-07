ProductionBlackbird, Cold Iron Pictures, Lightstream Entertainment
Also known as
Time Out of Mind, Elfelejtett idő, Gli invisibili, Invisibles, Mi'khoutz la'zman, Minutes pertraukele protui, O Encontro, Poza czasem, Viver à Margem, Zaboravljeni, Η αποξένωση, Перерыв на бездумье, ロスト・イン・マンハッタン 人生をもう一度
Film rating
6.6
Rate11 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
DixonI don't believe in gay marriage. Or even straight marriage either. A man should be free to have fun. Marriage is... is... isn't a god given gift, it's a life sentence.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.