I don't believe in gay marriage. Or even straight marriage either. A man should be free to have fun. Marriage is... is... isn't a god given gift, it's a life sentence.

Dixon I don't believe in gay marriage. Or even straight marriage either. A man should be free to have fun. Marriage is... is... isn't a god given gift, it's a life sentence.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.