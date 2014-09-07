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Poster of Time Out of Mind
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Time Out of Mind
6.6

Time Out of Mind

, 2014
Time Out of Mind
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Time Out of Mind
6.6

Synopsis

George seeks refuge at Bellevue Hospital, a Manhattan intake center for homeless men, where his friendship with a fellow client helps him try to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter.

Cast

Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Maggie
Richard Gere
Richard Gere
George
Abigail Savage
Ben Vereen
Ben Vereen
Dixon
Tonye Patano
Tonye Patano
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Merien Volk
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Art
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Jack
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Fake Sheila
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Fake Sheila
Michael Buscemi
Michael Buscemi
Frank
Director Oren Moverman
Writer Oren Moverman, Jeffrey Caine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2014
Online premiere 1 October 2015
World premiere 7 September 2014
Release date
7 September 2014 Russia 18+
9 November 2015 Germany
4 March 2016 Great Britain
8 October 2015 Israel
7 September 2014 Kazakhstan
9 September 2015 USA
7 September 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $314,082
Production Blackbird, Cold Iron Pictures, Lightstream Entertainment
Also known as
Time Out of Mind, Elfelejtett idő, Gli invisibili, Invisibles, Mi'khoutz la'zman, Minutes pertraukele protui, O Encontro, Poza czasem, Viver à Margem, Zaboravljeni, Η αποξένωση, Перерыв на бездумье, ロスト・イン・マンハッタン　人生をもう一度

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Dixon I don't believe in gay marriage. Or even straight marriage either. A man should be free to have fun. Marriage is... is... isn't a god given gift, it's a life sentence.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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