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Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Date of Birth
27 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Place of Birth
Town of Huntington, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.2
Luther: Never Too Much
(2024)
8.0
Bad 25
(2012)
7.5
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys
(2024)
Filmography
7.5
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys
Documentary
2024, USA
8.3
Luther: Never Too Much
Luther: Never Too Much
Biography, Documentary, Music
2024, USA
3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
7.5
The LEGO Batman Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Animation
2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Watch trailer
6.1
A Christmas Melody
A Christmas Melody
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2015, USA
7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler
The Butler
Biography, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8
Bad 25
Bad 25
Documentary, Musical
2012, USA
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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