Songs of Anarchy, Vol. 3 (Music from
Songs of Anarchy, Vol. 3 (Music from "Sons of Anarchy") 13 композиций. Chris Goss, The Forest Rangers, Jennifer O'Connor, The Forest Rangers, Leonard Cohen, Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers, Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers, Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers, Battleme, The Forest Rangers, The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers, Maggie Siff, Joshua James
Слушать
Songs of Anarchy, Vol. 4 (Music from Sons of Anarchy)
Songs of Anarchy, Vol. 4 (Music from Sons of Anarchy) 11 композиций. The Forest Rangers, Audra Mae & The Forest Rangers, Joshua James, The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers, Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers, Ed Sheeran, Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers, Amos Lee, The Forest Rangers, The White Buffalo, The Forest Rangers
Слушать
Sons of Anarchy: The King Is Gone (Music from the TV Series) - EP
Sons of Anarchy: The King Is Gone (Music from the TV Series) - EP 6 композиций. Joshua James, The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers, Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers, The Forest Rangers, Battleme, Curtis Stigers, The Emerald Forest Rangers
Слушать
No Milk Today - Single
No Milk Today - Single 1 композиция. Joshua James, The Forest Rangers
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Sitting on Top of the World Chris Goss, The Forest Rangers / Walter Jacobs 3:29
2 Running Blues Jennifer O'Connor, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele Jr. 2:46
3 Come Healing Leonard Cohen / Patrick Leonard 2:52
4 (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers / Otis Redding 3:21
5 Love is My Religion Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers / Ziggy Marley 3:15
6 As Tears Go By Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers / Keith Richards 3:50
7 I See Through You (Free Your Mind) Battleme, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele 3:24
8 Day Is Gone Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele 4:25
9 Everyday People (feat. Audra Mae, Billy Valentine, Katey Sagal, Curtis Stigers & Franky Perez) The Forest Rangers / Sylvester Stewart 5:29
10 For a Dancer Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers / Jackson Browne 4:40
11 Slip Kid (feat. Franky Perez) The Forest Rangers / Pete Townshend 3:51
12 Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels) Maggie Siff / Dillon O'Brian 3:07
13 Crash This Train Joshua James 4:01
Доступен список песен из сериала «Сыны анархии» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Сыны анархии» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
