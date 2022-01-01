|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sitting on Top of the World
|Chris Goss, The Forest Rangers / Walter Jacobs
|3:29
|2
|Running Blues
|Jennifer O'Connor, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele Jr.
|2:46
|3
|Come Healing
|Leonard Cohen / Patrick Leonard
|2:52
|4
|(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay
|Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers / Otis Redding
|3:21
|5
|Love is My Religion
|Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers / Ziggy Marley
|3:15
|6
|As Tears Go By
|Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers / Keith Richards
|3:50
|7
|I See Through You (Free Your Mind)
|Battleme, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele
|3:24
|8
|Day Is Gone
|Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers / Bob Thiele
|4:25
|9
|Everyday People (feat. Audra Mae, Billy Valentine, Katey Sagal, Curtis Stigers & Franky Perez)
|The Forest Rangers / Sylvester Stewart
|5:29
|10
|For a Dancer
|Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers / Jackson Browne
|4:40
|11
|Slip Kid (feat. Franky Perez)
|The Forest Rangers / Pete Townshend
|3:51
|12
|Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels)
|Maggie Siff / Dillon O'Brian
|3:07
|13
|Crash This Train
|Joshua James
|4:01