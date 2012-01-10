Menu
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2012
No poster for this film
Bleach
12+
#355 - #366
10 January 2012
2012
12
6 hours 0 minute
0.0
8.2
"Bleach" season 2012 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
The Shinigami Enter Battle! Seireitei Also Has a New Year Special!
Season 2012
Episode 1
10 January 2012
Foe or Friend?! Ginjo's Unseen Heart!
Season 2012
Episode 2
17 January 2012
Creeping Menace...Tsukishima's Ability!
Season 2012
Episode 3
24 January 2012
Clash?! Xcution Attacks Ginjo
Season 2012
Episode 4
31 January 2012
The Sorrowful Battle! Ichigo vs. Sado & Orihime!
Season 2012
Episode 5
7 February 2012
Ichigo vs Uryu?! Who is the Traitor?!
Season 2012
Episode 6
14 February 2012
A New Appearance! Meet the Gotei 13!
Season 2012
Episode 7
21 February 2012
Revival! Substitute Shinigami･Ichigo Kurosaki!
Season 2012
Episode 8
28 February 2012
Fierce Fight! Shinigami vs. XCUTION!
Season 2012
Episode 9
6 March 2012
Desperate Struggle!? Byakuya's Troubled Memories
Season 2012
Episode 10
13 March 2012
Ichigo vs. Ginjo! Secret of the Substitute Badge
Season 2012
Episode 11
20 March 2012
Changing History, Unchanging Heart
Season 2012
Episode 12
27 March 2012
