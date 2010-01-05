Menu
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2010
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bleach
Seasons
Season 2010
Bleach
12+
Title
#252 - #302
Season premiere
5 January 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
51
Runtime
25 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
"Bleach" season 2010 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Byakuya, the Truth Behind his Betrayal
Season 2010
Episode 1
5 January 2010
Muramasa's True Identity Revealed
Season 2010
Episode 2
12 January 2010
Byakuya and Renji, the 6th Division Returns
Season 2010
Episode 3
19 January 2010
Final Chapter: Zanpakutō Unknown Tales
Season 2010
Episode 4
26 January 2010
Byakuya's Anger! The Kuchiki Family Collapses
Season 2010
Episode 5
2 February 2010
A New Enemy! The True Nature of the Beast Swords
Season 2010
Episode 6
9 February 2010
Stray Snake, Tortured Monkey
Season 2010
Episode 7
16 February 2010
Terror! The Monster That Lurks Underground
Season 2010
Episode 8
23 February 2010
Conclusion?! Hisagi vs. Kazeshini
Season 2010
Episode 9
2 March 2010
The Person with the Unknown Ability! Orihime is Targeted
Season 2010
Episode 10
9 March 2010
Haineko Cries! The Tragic Sword Beast
Season 2010
Episode 11
16 March 2010
Imprisonment?! Senbonzakura and Zabimaru
Season 2010
Episode 12
23 March 2010
Battle of the Females? Nanao vs. Katen Kyōkotsu
Season 2010
Episode 13
30 March 2010
Evolution?! The Wonder of the Final Sword Beast
Season 2010
Episode 14
6 April 2010
Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra
Season 2010
Episode 15
13 April 2010
Connected Hearts! The Left Fist Prepared for Death
Season 2010
Episode 16
20 April 2010
Hatred and Jealousy, Orihime`s Dilemma
Season 2010
Episode 17
27 April 2010
Ichigo and Uryū, Bonded Back to Back
Season 2010
Episode 18
4 May 2010
Beginning of Despair...Ichigo, the Unreachable Blade
Season 2010
Episode 19
11 May 2010
Ichigo Dies! Orihime, the Cry of Sorrow!!
Season 2010
Episode 20
18 May 2010
Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra, Conclusion!
Season 2010
Episode 21
25 May 2010
Fury of the Shark! Halibel Releases
Season 2010
Episode 22
1 June 2010
Hitsugaya, the Suicidal Frozen Heavens Hundred Flowers Funeral!
Season 2010
Episode 23
8 June 2010
The Approaching Breath of Death, the King Who Rules Over Death!
Season 2010
Episode 24
15 June 2010
One Hit Kill, Soi Fon, Bankai!
Season 2010
Episode 25
22 June 2010
Climax! Kyōraku vs. Starrk!
Season 2010
Episode 26
29 June 2010
The Nightmare Returns...Revival of the Espada
Season 2010
Episode 27
6 July 2010
Hirako and Aizen...the Reunion of Fate!
Season 2010
Episode 28
13 July 2010
Hisagi and Tōsen, the Moment of Parting
Season 2010
Episode 29
20 July 2010
Crown of Lies, Barragan's Grudge
Season 2010
Episode 30
27 July 2010
Power of the Soul! Los Lobos, Attack!
Season 2010
Episode 31
3 August 2010
Stark, the Lone Battle
Season 2010
Episode 32
10 August 2010
Chain of Sacrifice...Halibel's Past
Season 2010
Episode 33
17 August 2010
The Hundred-Year Grudge...Hiyori's Revenge
Season 2010
Episode 34
24 August 2010
Ichigo's Return! Protect Karakura Town
Season 2010
Episode 35
31 August 2010
Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp
Season 2010
Episode 36
7 September 2010
The Final Trump Card! Ichigo, Towards the Decisive Battle
Season 2010
Episode 37
14 September 2010
Byakuya vs. Kenpachi?! The Melee Commences
Season 2010
Episode 38
21 September 2010
For the Sake of Justice?! The Man Who Deserted the Shinigami
Season 2010
Episode 39
28 September 2010
Desperate Struggle with Aizen! Hirako, Shikai!
Season 2010
Episode 40
5 October 2010
All Out War! Aizen vs. Shinigami
Season 2010
Episode 41
12 October 2010
Blade of Hatred! Hitsugaya, Enraged!
Season 2010
Episode 42
19 October 2010
The Sealed Genryūsai
Season 2010
Episode 43
26 October 2010
It's All A Trap...Engineered Bonds!
Season 2010
Episode 44
2 November 2010
The Shocking Truth...The Mysterious Power Within Ichigo!
Season 2010
Episode 45
9 November 2010
The Extending Blade?! Ichigo vs. Gin!
Season 2010
Episode 46
16 November 2010
Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!
Season 2010
Episode 47
23 November 2010
Theatre Opening Commemoration! Hell Chapter・Prologue
Season 2010
Episode 48
30 November 2010
Urahara Appears! Stop Aizen!
Season 2010
Episode 49
7 December 2010
Ichigo Loses His Fighting Spirit!? Gin's Expectation!
Season 2010
Episode 50
14 December 2010
The Final Getsuga Tenshō!? Ichigo's Training!
Season 2010
Episode 51
21 December 2010
