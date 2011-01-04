Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2011
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bleach
Seasons
Season 2011
Bleach
12+
Title
#303 - #354
Season premiere
4 January 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
52
Runtime
26 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
"Bleach" season 2011 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Real World and Shinigami! The New Year Special!
Season 2011
Episode 1
4 January 2011
Gaiden Again! This Time's Enemy is a Monster?
Season 2011
Episode 2
11 January 2011
Delusion Roars! Hisagi, Towards the Hot Springs Inn!
Season 2011
Episode 3
18 January 2011
For the Sake of Protecting! Ichigo vs. Tensa Zangetsu!
Season 2011
Episode 4
25 January 2011
Emergency Situation! Aizen, New Evolution!
Season 2011
Episode 5
1 February 2011
Goodbye...Rangiku
Season 2011
Episode 6
8 February 2011
Fierce Fighting Conclusion! Release, the Final Getsuga Tenshō!
Season 2011
Episode 7
15 February 2011
Ichigo's Resolution
Season 2011
Episode 8
22 February 2011
The Soul Detective ・ Karakuraizer Takes Off Again!
Season 2011
Episode 9
1 March 2011
Inauguration! The Brand New 2nd Division Captain!
Season 2011
Episode 10
8 March 2011
The Man Who Takes Command of the 11th Division!
Season 2011
Episode 11
15 March 2011
Secret of a Beautiful Office Lady
Season 2011
Episode 12
22 March 2011
Yachiru's Friend! The Shinigami of Justice Appears!
Season 2011
Episode 13
29 March 2011
Hitsugaya Toushirou's Day Off!
Season 2011
Episode 14
5 April 2011
Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc! Unusual Incident in Seireitei?!
Season 2011
Episode 15
12 April 2011
Battle With Comrades! Renji vs. Rukia?!
Season 2011
Episode 16
19 April 2011
Ichigo's Capture Net!
Season 2011
Episode 17
26 April 2011
Gotei 13, Gathering in the Real World!
Season 2011
Episode 18
3 May 2011
Showdown of Mutual Self, Ikkaku vs. Ikkaku!
Season 2011
Episode 19
10 May 2011
Clash! Rukia vs. Rukia!
Season 2011
Episode 20
17 May 2011
Protect Ichigo! Nozomi's Determination
Season 2011
Episode 21
24 May 2011
Recapture Seireitei!
Season 2011
Episode 22
31 May 2011
For the Sake of the Believers! Byakuya vs. Hitsugaya!
Season 2011
Episode 23
7 June 2011
The Two Hinamori, Hitsugaya's Resolution
Season 2011
Episode 24
14 June 2011
Pride of the Kuchiki Family! Byakuya vs. Byakuya!
Season 2011
Episode 25
21 June 2011
Defeat Kageroza! Shinigami, All-Out War!
Season 2011
Episode 26
28 June 2011
The Forbidden Research...Nozomi's Hidden Secret!
Season 2011
Episode 27
5 July 2011
I Want to Live...! Nozomi's Zanpakutō
Season 2011
Episode 28
12 July 2011
For the Sake of Fighting! The Awakening Nozomi!
Season 2011
Episode 29
19 July 2011
The Most Evil Reigai, Appears in the Real World!
Season 2011
Episode 30
26 July 2011
Destroy Nozomi?! Genryusai's Decision
Season 2011
Episode 31
2 August 2011
The Depleting Reiatsu! Ichigo, Death Struggle of the Soul!
Season 2011
Episode 32
9 August 2011
Hiding in the Precipice World? Ichigo is Alone?!
Season 2011
Episode 33
16 August 2011
Pursue Kageroza! Technological Development Department, Infiltration!
Season 2011
Episode 34
23 August 2011
The Developer of the Modified Souls
Season 2011
Episode 35
30 August 2011
Kon's Thoughts, Nozomi's Thoughts
Season 2011
Episode 36
6 September 2011
Protect Ichigo! The Bonds of Friendship
Season 2011
Episode 37
13 September 2011
Reigai vs. Original, The Fierce Fighting for Gambled Pride!
Season 2011
Episode 38
20 September 2011
Invading Army Arc, Final Conclusion!
Season 2011
Episode 39
27 September 2011
Thank You
Season 2011
Episode 40
4 October 2011
3rd Year High School Student! Dressed Up, and a New Chapter Begins!
Season 2011
Episode 41
11 October 2011
A Dispute in School?! Ichigo and Uryuu, Fight Together!
Season 2011
Episode 42
18 October 2011
Uryuu is Attacked, A Threat Draws Near the Friends!
Season 2011
Episode 43
25 October 2011
The Fullbring User - Kugo Ginjo
Season 2011
Episode 44
1 November 2011
A Creeping Danger in the Kurosaki Family?! Ichigo's Confusion!
Season 2011
Episode 45
8 November 2011
Power of the Substitute Badge, Ichigo's 'Pride'!
Season 2011
Episode 46
15 November 2011
Next Target, The Devil's Hand Aims at Orihime!
Season 2011
Episode 47
22 November 2011
The Man Who Killed A Shinigami Substitute?! Tsukishima Makes His Move
Season 2011
Episode 48
29 November 2011
Fullbring, The Detested Power!
Season 2011
Episode 49
6 December 2011
Tsukishima Attacks! The Training Has Been Thwarted
Season 2011
Episode 50
13 December 2011
Ichigo, Mastering the Fullbring!
Season 2011
Episode 51
20 December 2011
Ichigo vs. Ginjo! To the Game's Space
Season 2011
Episode 52
27 December 2011
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree