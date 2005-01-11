Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2005
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bleach
Seasons
Season 2005
Bleach
12+
Season premiere
11 January 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
24 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
"Bleach" season 2005 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Back to back, a fight to the death!
Season 2005
Episode 1
11 January 2005
Kon's great plan
Season 2005
Episode 2
18 January 2005
The Encounter, Renji Abarai!
Season 2005
Episode 3
25 January 2005
Ichigo dies!
Season 2005
Episode 4
1 February 2005
Reclaim! The power of the shinigami
Season 2005
Episode 5
8 February 2005
Ichigo becomes a Hollow!
Season 2005
Episode 6
15 February 2005
Ichimaru Gin's Shadow
Season 2005
Episode 7
22 February 2005
Enter! The world of the shinigami
Season 2005
Episode 8
1 March 2005
The Man Who Hates Shinigami
Season 2005
Episode 9
8 March 2005
14 Days Before Rukia's Execution
Season 2005
Episode 10
15 March 2005
Assemble! The 13 divisions
Season 2005
Episode 11
22 March 2005
Penetrate the Center with an Enormous Bombshell?
Season 2005
Episode 12
29 March 2005
Formation! The worst tag
Season 2005
Episode 13
5 April 2005
Release the death blow!
Season 2005
Episode 14
12 April 2005
Orihime is being targeted
Season 2005
Episode 15
19 April 2005
Breakthrough! The Deathgods' Encompassing Net
Season 2005
Episode 16
26 April 2005
Renji's Confrontation
Season 2005
Episode 17
3 May 2005
The Resolution to Kill
Season 2005
Episode 18
10 May 2005
Stars and the Stray
Season 2005
Episode 19
17 May 2005
Miracle! The mysterious new hero
Season 2005
Episode 20
24 May 2005
Tragedy of Dawn
Season 2005
Episode 21
31 May 2005
Assassination of Aizen! The darkness which approaches
Season 2005
Episode 22
7 June 2005
Kenpachi Zaraki Approaches!
Season 2005
Episode 23
14 June 2005
Reason of the Fist
Season 2005
Episode 24
21 June 2005
Desperation! The Broken Zangetsu
Season 2005
Episode 25
28 June 2005
The Man of Immortality
Season 2005
Episode 26
5 July 2005
The Shinigami Whom Ganju Met
Season 2005
Episode 27
12 July 2005
Reunion, Ichigo and Rukia
Season 2005
Episode 28
19 July 2005
Yoruichi, Master of Speed, dances!
Season 2005
Episode 29
26 July 2005
The Despicable Shinigami
Season 2005
Episode 30
2 August 2005
Ishida, Limits of Power!
Season 2005
Episode 31
9 August 2005
Overcome the Limits!
Season 2005
Episode 32
16 August 2005
Authentic Records! School of Shinigami
Season 2005
Episode 33
23 August 2005
The Avengers
Season 2005
Episode 34
30 August 2005
Hitsugaya roars!
Season 2005
Episode 35
6 September 2005
Rukia's Nightmare
Season 2005
Episode 36
13 September 2005
The Awakening Lion
Season 2005
Episode 37
20 September 2005
Morning of the Sentence
Season 2005
Episode 38
27 September 2005
Renji, Oath of the Soul! Death Match with Byakuya
Season 2005
Episode 39
4 October 2005
Ichimaru Gin's Temptation, Resolution of Destruction
Season 2005
Episode 40
4 October 2005
An Accomplished Oath! Get back Rukia!
Season 2005
Episode 41
18 October 2005
The Strongest Shinigami! Ultimate confrontation between teacher and student
Season 2005
Episode 42
25 October 2005
Supersonic Battle! Determine the Goddess of Chivalry
Season 2005
Episode 43
1 November 2005
One Thousand Cherry Blossoms, Crushed! Zangetsu Thrusts Through the Sky
Season 2005
Episode 44
8 November 2005
Unseal! The Black Blade, the Miraculous Power
Season 2005
Episode 45
15 November 2005
Conclusion of the Death Match! White pride and black desire
Season 2005
Episode 46
22 November 2005
Truth of Despair, the Dagger that has been Brandished
Season 2005
Episode 47
6 December 2005
Aizen stands out! His Terrifying Ambition
Season 2005
Episode 48
13 December 2005
Congress Together! The Strongest Shinigami Organization
Season 2005
Episode 49
20 December 2005
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree