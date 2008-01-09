Menu
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2008

Bleach
12+
Title
#155 - #200
Season premiere
9 January 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
46
Runtime
23 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
"Bleach" season 2008 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Rukia Retaliates! Release the Desperate Kidou
Season 2008
Episode 1
9 January 2008
Ishida & Pesshe, the United Attack of Friendship
Season 2008
Episode 2
16 January 2008
Ishida's Trump Card, Seele Schneider
Season 2008
Episode 3
23 January 2008
Right Arm of the Giant, Left Arm of the Devil
Season 2008
Episode 4
30 January 2008
Sado Yasutora dies! Orihime's Tears
Season 2008
Episode 5
6 February 2008
Testament - Your Heart is Right Here...
Season 2008
Episode 6
13 February 2008
The Cruel Arrancar, Ulquiorra's Provocation
Season 2008
Episode 7
20 February 2008
Syazel Aporro Laughs, the Net Trapping Renji is Complete
Season 2008
Episode 8
27 February 2008
Shinigami and Quincy, the Battle with Madness
Season 2008
Episode 9
5 March 2008
Ishida's Strategy, the 20-second Offense and Defense
Season 2008
Episode 10
12 March 2008
The Murderous Intent Boils! The Joyful Grimmjow
Season 2008
Episode 11
19 March 2008
Desperate Effort vs. Desperate Effort! The Hollowized Ichigo
Season 2008
Episode 12
9 April 2008
The Moment of Conclusion, the End of Grimmjow
Season 2008
Episode 13
16 April 2008
The New Captain Appears! His name is Shusuke Amagai
Season 2008
Episode 14
23 April 2008
New Development, the Dangerous Transfer Student Appears!
Season 2008
Episode 15
7 May 2008
Desperate Struggle Under the Moonlit Night, the Mysterious Assassin and Zanpakutō
Season 2008
Episode 16
14 May 2008
Kenryu, the Profusion of Blooming Crimson Flowers
Season 2008
Episode 17
21 May 2008
Kibune Goes to War! The Violent Wind that Rages
Season 2008
Episode 18
28 May 2008
The Appearance of the Great Evil! The Darkness in the House of Kasumioji
Season 2008
Episode 19
4 June 2008
Break the Mirror's Boundary! Ichigo's Captivity
Season 2008
Episode 20
11 June 2008
The Revenging Assassin, Ichigo is Targeted
Season 2008
Episode 21
18 June 2008
Mystery! The Sword-Consuming Assassin
Season 2008
Episode 22
25 June 2008
The Reversal of Rukia, the Rampaging Blade
Season 2008
Episode 23
25 June 2008
The Nightmare Which is Shown, Ichigo's Inside the Mirror
Season 2008
Episode 24
2 July 2008
Confrontation?! Amagai vs. Gotei 13
Season 2008
Episode 25
9 July 2008
The Princess' Decision, the Sorrowful Blade
Season 2008
Episode 26
16 July 2008
The 2nd Division Sorties! Ichigo is Surrounded
Season 2008
Episode 27
23 July 2008
Amagai's True Strength, zanpakutō is released!
Season 2008
Episode 28
30 July 2008
The Darkness Which Moves! Kibune's True Colors
Season 2008
Episode 29
6 August 2008
Kira and Kibune, Offense and Defense of the 3rd Division
Season 2008
Episode 30
20 August 2008
Ice and Flame! Fierce Fight of Amagai vs. Hitsugaya
Season 2008
Episode 31
27 August 2008
Sortie Orders! Suppress the House of Kasumiōji
Season 2008
Episode 32
3 September 2008
Ichigo Rages! The Assassin's Secret
Season 2008
Episode 33
10 September 2008
Duel! Amagai vs. Ichigo
Season 2008
Episode 34
17 September 2008
The Fallen Shinigami's Pride
Season 2008
Episode 35
7 October 2008
Hueco Mundo Chapter, Restart!
Season 2008
Episode 36
14 October 2008
Szayel Aporro's Theater
Season 2008
Episode 37
21 October 2008
Nel's Secret, a Big-Breasted Beauty Joins the Battle!?
Season 2008
Episode 38
29 October 2008
The Irresistable, Puppet Show of Terror
Season 2008
Episode 39
4 November 2008
Neliel's Past
Season 2008
Episode 40
11 November 2008
The Ultimate Union! Pesche's Seriousness
Season 2008
Episode 41
18 November 2008
Joining the Battle! The Strongest Shinigami Army Appears
Season 2008
Episode 42
25 November 2008
Byakuya's Bankai, the Quiet Anger
Season 2008
Episode 43
2 December 2008
The Two Scientists, Mayuri's Trap
Season 2008
Episode 44
9 December 2008
The Resurrecting Szayel Aporro
Season 2008
Episode 45
16 December 2008
The Hardest Body!? Cut Down Nnoitra
Season 2008
Episode 46
23 December 2008
