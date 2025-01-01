Rukia Kuchiki
[seeing Claude in his 'stuffed animal' body] He's so-so cute.
[Claude makes puzzled noise; suddenly Rukia grabs & hugs him]
Rukia Kuchiki
[voice higher pitched] Ooh I just love him!
[rubbing her cheek on his head]
Rukia Kuchiki
He looks just like my Chappy!
Kon
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey! What's the big idea? I thought I was the one you loved the best! How can love be so cruel?
[Rukia keeps cuddling Claude]
Orihime Inoue
[sounding apologetic] You mean alot to me Rukia; but as much as I'd like to, I can't give you 'Claude'.
[gasps; face suddenly looks serious]
Orihime Inoue
We both want the same man; it's a love triangle!
Kon
[jumping up & down] I wanna be in the love triangle, *too*! Here I was sure *I* was the fluffy, comforting character, when suddenly disaster strikes! I've been tossed out like an old shoe! Kicked to the curb! Sent to sleep with the fishes! NOOOOOO!
[keeps crying as he roles around on the ground]