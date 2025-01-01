Menu
Bleach quotes

Zangetsu [looking up at the sky; thinking] Ichigo... do you know how I hate rain? And it rains in this world, too. If your heart is troubled, the skies will become cloudy. If you grieve, it will rain ever so easily.
[pause]
Zangetsu I wonder if you can understand... the fear of being rained on in this lonely world... To stop that rain, I shall lend you any strength, any power. If you just have faith in me, I will not allow any rain to fall upon this world.
[speaking out loud]
Zangetsu Trust me, Ichigo. As long as I am here, you'll never fight alone.
Kon I should report you to the stuffed animal rights organization!
Ichigo Kurosaki [to Renji] The name is Ichigo. I'm the one who's gonna beat your ass. How's it goin'?
Ikkaku Madarame At least... tell me your name.
Ichigo Kurosaki Ichigo Kurosaki.
Ikkaku Madarame Huh, Ichigo? That's a good name.
Ichigo Kurosaki You think so? No one's ever told me that before.
Ikkaku Madarame Yeah they say that guys with Ichi in their names are overflowing with talent and good looks. At least that's what I've heard...
Ikkaku Madarame I'm Third Seat Assistant Adjutant Squad 11. Ikkaku Madarame! Well, Ichi, what say we be friends!
Ichigo Kurosaki Huh! Ain't gonna happen...
Ichigo Kurosaki Eh-eah.
[wipes away blood]
Ikkaku Madarame I don't get it.
Ichigo Kurosaki Hm?...
Ikkaku Madarame Sure there's some distance between us, but only a novice unfamiliar with fighting would allow a hand to leave his sword during a match!
Ichigo Kurosaki Why don't you just shut your trap! Alright? I got blood in my eyes! So I just stopped to wipe it away!
Ikkaku Madarame Even shallow wounds above the eye bleed profusely.
[removes a cap on the end of his hilt]
Ichigo Kurosaki [puzzled] Mm!
Ikkaku Madarame [dabbing his fingers in an ointment inside his hilt] Therefore you must stop the bleeding...
[spreading the ointment over his cut]
Ikkaku Madarame you can't just wipe it away.
Ichigo Kurosaki Hey! That's not fair! You have a special ointment to stop your bleeding!
Ikkaku Madarame It is too fair. It's called being prepared, you idiot! Instead of complaining, you should be applauding my professionalism!
Ichigo Kurosaki Eh-eah...
Rukia Kuchiki [seeing Claude in his 'stuffed animal' body] He's so-so cute.
[Claude makes puzzled noise; suddenly Rukia grabs & hugs him]
Rukia Kuchiki [voice higher pitched] Ooh I just love him!
[rubbing her cheek on his head]
Rukia Kuchiki He looks just like my Chappy!
Kon Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey! What's the big idea? I thought I was the one you loved the best! How can love be so cruel?
[Rukia keeps cuddling Claude]
Orihime Inoue [sounding apologetic] You mean alot to me Rukia; but as much as I'd like to, I can't give you 'Claude'.
[gasps; face suddenly looks serious]
Orihime Inoue We both want the same man; it's a love triangle!
Kon [jumping up & down] I wanna be in the love triangle, *too*! Here I was sure *I* was the fluffy, comforting character, when suddenly disaster strikes! I've been tossed out like an old shoe! Kicked to the curb! Sent to sleep with the fishes! NOOOOOO!
[keeps crying as he roles around on the ground]
