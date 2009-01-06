Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2009
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bleach
Seasons
Season 2009
Bleach
12+
Title
#201 - #251
Season premiere
6 January 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
51
Runtime
25 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
0.0
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
"Bleach" season 2009 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Nnoitra Released! Multiplying Arms
Season 2009
Episode 1
6 January 2009
Fierce Fighting Conclusion! Who's the Strongest
Season 2009
Episode 2
13 January 2009
Karakura Town Gathers! Aizen Versus Shinigami
Season 2009
Episode 3
20 January 2009
Ichigo's Seppuku Persuasion Strategy
Season 2009
Episode 4
27 January 2009
Thump! A Kemari Tournament Filled with Hollows
Season 2009
Episode 5
3 February 2009
The Past Chapter Begins! The Truth from 110 Years Ago
Season 2009
Episode 6
10 February 2009
12th Division's New Captain, Urahara Kisuke
Season 2009
Episode 7
17 February 2009
Aizen and the Boy Genius
Season 2009
Episode 8
24 February 2009
Muguruma 9th Division, moves out
Season 2009
Episode 9
3 March 2009
Hiyori dies? The Beginning of Tragedy
Season 2009
Episode 10
10 March 2009
Betrayal! Aizen's Secret Maneuvers
Season 2009
Episode 11
17 March 2009
Rescue Hirako! Aizen vs. Urahara
Season 2009
Episode 12
24 March 2009
The Soul Burial Detective, Karakuraizer is Born
Season 2009
Episode 13
31 March 2009
Karakuraizer's Last Day
Season 2009
Episode 14
7 April 2009
Defend Karakura Town! Entire Appearance of the Shinigami
Season 2009
Episode 15
14 April 2009
Elite! The Four Shinigami
Season 2009
Episode 16
21 April 2009
Beautiful Little Devil Charlotte
Season 2009
Episode 17
28 April 2009
Kira, The Battle Within Despair
Season 2009
Episode 18
5 May 2009
Hisagi's Shikai! The Name is...
Season 2009
Episode 19
12 May 2009
Ikkaku Falls! The Shinigami's Crisis
Season 2009
Episode 20
19 May 2009
The Full Showdown! Shinigami vs. Espada
Season 2009
Episode 21
26 May 2009
The Most Evil Tag!? Soi Fon & Ōmaeda
Season 2009
Episode 22
2 June 2009
A Miraculous Body! Ggio Releases
Season 2009
Episode 23
9 June 2009
3 vs. 1 Battle! Rangiku's Crisis
Season 2009
Episode 24
16 June 2009
All Vice-Captains Annihilated! The Terrifying Demonic Beast
Season 2009
Episode 25
23 June 2009
Fierce Fighting Concludes? Towards a New Battle!
Season 2009
Episode 26
30 June 2009
Wonderful Error
Season 2009
Episode 27
7 July 2009
Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!!
Season 2009
Episode 28
14 July 2009
Cry of the Soul? The Rug Shinigami is Born!
Season 2009
Episode 29
21 July 2009
A New Enemy! The Materialization of Zanpakutō
Season 2009
Episode 30
28 July 2009
Byakuya, Disappearing With The Cherry Blossoms
Season 2009
Episode 31
4 August 2009
Sode no Shirayuki vs. Rukia! Confused Heart
Season 2009
Episode 32
11 August 2009
Zangetsu Becomes An Enemy
Season 2009
Episode 33
18 August 2009
Renji Surprised?! The Two Zabimarus
Season 2009
Episode 34
25 August 2009
Clash! Hisagi vs. Kazeshin
Season 2009
Episode 35
1 September 2009
Release! The New Getsuga Tenshō
Season 2009
Episode 36
8 September 2009
Soi Fon, Surrounding the Zanpakutō
Season 2009
Episode 37
15 September 2009
Friendship? Hatred? Haineko & Tobiume
Season 2009
Episode 38
22 September 2009
The Awakening Hyōrinmaru! Hitsugaya's Fierce Fight
Season 2009
Episode 39
29 September 2009
Byakuya's Betrayal
Season 2009
Episode 40
6 October 2009
For the Sake of Pride! Byakuya vs. Renji
Season 2009
Episode 41
13 October 2009
Shinigami and Zanpakuto, Total Sortie
Season 2009
Episode 42
20 October 2009
One-to-One Fight! Ichigo vs. Senbonzakura
Season 2009
Episode 43
27 October 2009
The Long Awaited...Kenpachi Appears!
Season 2009
Episode 44
3 November 2009
Pursue Byakuya! The Confused Gotei Divisions
Season 2009
Episode 45
10 November 2009
Special Mission! Rescue Captain Commander Yamamoto!
Season 2009
Episode 46
17 November 2009
Deceived Shinigami! The World Collapse Crisis
Season 2009
Episode 47
24 November 2009
Dragon of Ice and Dragon of Flame! The Strongest Showdown!
Season 2009
Episode 48
1 December 2009
Senbonzakura's Bankai! Offense and Defense of the Living World
Season 2009
Episode 49
8 December 2009
That Man, For the Sake of the Kuchiki
Season 2009
Episode 50
15 December 2009
Dark History! The Worst Shinigami is Born
Season 2009
Episode 51
22 December 2009
TV series release schedule
