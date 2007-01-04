Menu
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2007

Bleach
12+
Title
#109 - #154
Season premiere
4 January 2007
Production year
2007
Number of episodes
46
Runtime
23 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
Write review
"Bleach" season 2007 list of episodes.
Ichigo and Rukia, Thoughts in the Revolving Sky
Season 2007
Episode 1
4 January 2007
Reopening of the Substitute Business! The Terrifying Transfer Student
Season 2007
Episode 2
10 January 2007
Shock! The Father's True Character
Season 2007
Episode 3
17 January 2007
The Commencement of War, the Vizards and the Arrancars
Season 2007
Episode 4
24 January 2007
Prelude to the Apocalypse, The Arrancar Offensive
Season 2007
Episode 5
31 January 2007
Reunion, Ichigo and Rukia
Season 2007
Episode 6
7 February 2007
Mission! The Shinigamis Who Came
Season 2007
Episode 7
14 February 2007
The Evil Eye, Aizen Again
Season 2007
Episode 8
21 February 2007
Rukia's Battle Begins! The Freezing White Blade
Season 2007
Episode 9
28 February 2007
Ikkaku's Bankai! The power that breaks everything
Season 2007
Episode 10
7 March 2007
Team Zaraki's Secret Story! The lucky men
Season 2007
Episode 11
21 March 2007
Hitsugaya scatters! The broken Hyourinmaru
Season 2007
Episode 12
28 March 2007
Clash! The Protector vs. the Bearer
Season 2007
Episode 13
11 April 2007
Vizard! The Power of the Awakened
Season 2007
Episode 14
18 April 2007
Ichigo, Complete Hollowification?!
Season 2007
Episode 15
25 April 2007
Clash! The Black Bankai and the White Bankai
Season 2007
Episode 16
2 May 2007
Urgent Report! Aizen's Terrifying Plan
Season 2007
Episode 17
9 May 2007
Uryuu vs. Ryuuken! Clash of the Parent-Child Quincys
Season 2007
Episode 18
16 May 2007
Urahara's Decision, Orihime's Thoughts
Season 2007
Episode 19
30 May 2007
The Nightmare Arrancar! Team Hitsugaya moves out
Season 2007
Episode 20
6 June 2007
The Swooping Descent of the Dark Emissary! The Propagation of Malice
Season 2007
Episode 21
13 June 2007
The Invisible Enemy! Hitsugaya's Merciless Decision
Season 2007
Episode 22
20 June 2007
Rangiku's Tears, the Sorrowful Parting of Brother and Sister
Season 2007
Episode 23
27 June 2007
Hitsugaya, Karin and Soccer Ball
Season 2007
Episode 24
4 July 2007
Ikkaku's Hot-Blooded Kendo Tale
Season 2007
Episode 25
11 July 2007
The Beautiful Patissier, Yumichika!
Season 2007
Episode 26
18 July 2007
Kon is Deceived! Rangiku on the Lookout..
Season 2007
Episode 27
25 July 2007
Civil War in Hueco Mondo! Ulquiorra's death
Season 2007
Episode 28
8 August 2007
The Malicious Battle, Aizen's Trap
Season 2007
Episode 29
22 August 2007
Hueco Mondo moves again! Hitsugaya vs. Yammy
Season 2007
Episode 30
29 August 2007
Ichigo vs. Grimmjow, the 11-second Battle
Season 2007
Episode 31
5 September 2007
Ulquiorra's Scheme, the Moment when the Sun Sets
Season 2007
Episode 32
12 September 2007
Goodbye..., Kurosaki
Season 2007
Episode 33
19 September 2007
Strict Order! The Forbidden Rescue of Inoue Orihime
Season 2007
Episode 34
26 September 2007
Grimmjow's Revival
Season 2007
Episode 35
3 October 2007
Ishida・Chad, the quickening of a new power
Season 2007
Episode 36
17 October 2007
The Espada Gathers! Aizen's royal assembly
Season 2007
Episode 37
24 October 2007
The Name is Nel! The appearance of the strange arrancar
Season 2007
Episode 38
31 October 2007
The Forest of Menos! The Search for the Missing Rukia
Season 2007
Episode 39
7 November 2007
Ashido, the Shinigami who came from the Past
Season 2007
Episode 40
14 November 2007
Through the Crumbling Forest, a Million Menos
Season 2007
Episode 41
21 November 2007
Oath! Back Here Alive Again
Season 2007
Episode 42
28 November 2007
The Raging Storm! Encounter with the Dancing Arrancar
Season 2007
Episode 43
5 December 2007
Ichigo Strikes Back! This is my Bankai
Season 2007
Episode 44
12 December 2007
The Devilish Research! Szayel Aporro's Plan
Season 2007
Episode 45
19 December 2007
Rukia and Kaien, the Sorrowful Reunion
Season 2007
Episode 46
26 December 2007
