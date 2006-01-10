Menu
Bleach 2004 - 2024 season 2006
Bleach
12+
Season premiere
10 January 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
46
Runtime
23 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
1
vote
8.2
IMDb
"Bleach" season 2006 list of episodes.
Rukia's Resolution, Ichigo's Feelings
Season 2006
Episode 1
10 January 2006
New School Term, Renji has come to the Material world?!
Season 2006
Episode 2
17 January 2006
Creeping Terror, the Second Victim
Season 2006
Episode 3
24 January 2006
Break Through! The Trap Hidden in the Labyrinth
Season 2006
Episode 4
31 January 2006
Death Game! The Missing Classmate
Season 2006
Episode 5
7 February 2006
True Identity of the Devil, the Secret which is Revealed
Season 2006
Episode 6
14 February 2006
Baunt! The Soul Hunters
Season 2006
Episode 7
14 February 2006
Return of Rukia! The Substitute Team Revival
Season 2006
Episode 8
21 February 2006
The Moment of Collision!! An Evil Hand Draws Near to the Quincy
Season 2006
Episode 9
7 March 2006
Water Attack! Escape from the Shutdown Hospital
Season 2006
Episode 10
14 March 2006
Gathering at the Place of Destiny! The Man who makes his Move
Season 2006
Episode 11
28 March 2006
Memories of an Eternally Living Clan
Season 2006
Episode 12
28 March 2006
Earth-Shattering Event at 11th Division! The Shinigami that Rises Again
Season 2006
Episode 13
4 April 2006
Crashing Force! Friido vs. Zangetsu
Season 2006
Episode 14
4 April 2006
Vanishing Grudge! The Shinigami that Kenpachi cut down
Season 2006
Episode 15
11 April 2006
Shocking Revelations for the Gotei 13 Divisions!! The Truth Buried in History
Season 2006
Episode 16
2 May 2006
Yoshino's decision of death
Season 2006
Episode 17
9 May 2006
Assault from a formidable enemy! A tiny final line of defense?!
Season 2006
Episode 18
16 May 2006
Hitsugaya Moves! The Attacked City
Season 2006
Episode 19
23 May 2006
Ichigo vs. Daruku! The Appearance of the Faded Darkness
Season 2006
Episode 20
30 May 2006
Grey Shadow, the Secret of the Doll
Season 2006
Episode 21
6 June 2006
Breaking Up of the Substitute Team? The Betrayal of Rukia
Season 2006
Episode 22
13 June 2006
Battle of Tears! Rukia vs. Orihime
Season 2006
Episode 23
13 June 2006
Rangiku dances! Cut down the invisible enemy
Season 2006
Episode 24
20 June 2006
Byakuya assembles! The Gotei 13 divisions make their move
Season 2006
Episode 25
4 July 2006
Annihilation of the Vice-Captains!? Trap in the Underground Cave
Season 2006
Episode 26
11 July 2006
Rematch?! Ishida vs. Nemu
Season 2006
Episode 27
18 July 2006
Abarai Renji, Soul of Bankai!
Season 2006
Episode 28
25 July 2006
Shinigami and Quincy, the Reviving Power
Season 2006
Episode 29
1 August 2006
Enter the World of the Shinigami, Again
Season 2006
Episode 30
8 August 2006
Assault of the Bounts! Chaos in the Gotei 13 Divisions
Season 2006
Episode 31
15 August 2006
Hitsugaya's Resolution! The Moment of Conflict Approaches
Season 2006
Episode 32
22 August 2006
Byakuya Takes the Field! Dance of the Wind-Splitting Cherry Blossoms
Season 2006
Episode 33
5 September 2006
Ichigo・Byakuya・Kariya, Battle of the Three Extremes!
Season 2006
Episode 34
12 September 2006
Hitsugaya moves out! Cut down the enemy in the forest.
Season 2006
Episode 35
19 September 2006
Clash! Zaraki Kenpachi vs. Ichinose Maki
Season 2006
Episode 36
4 October 2006
Shinigami vs. Shinigami! The Uncontrollable Power
Season 2006
Episode 37
11 October 2006
Soi Fong dies? The Last of the Secret Mobile Corps
Season 2006
Episode 38
18 October 2006
Mayuri's Bankai! Sawatari* Clash of the Demon
Season 2006
Episode 39
1 November 2006
The Last Quincy! The Exploding Power
Season 2006
Episode 40
8 November 2006
Ishida, exceeding the limits to attack!
Season 2006
Episode 41
15 November 2006
10th Division's Death Struggle! The Release of Hyourinmaru
Season 2006
Episode 42
22 November 2006
Kariya! Countdown to the Detonation
Season 2006
Episode 43
29 November 2006
Life and Revenge! Ishida, the Ultimate Choice
Season 2006
Episode 44
6 December 2006
The Swung-Down Edge! The Moment of Ruin
Season 2006
Episode 45
13 December 2006
The Wailing Bount! The Last Clash
Season 2006
Episode 46
20 December 2006
