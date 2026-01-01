Menu
Awards and nominations of Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Documentary Feature
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1959 Golden Globes, USA 1959
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980 Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1988 Venice Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1960 Venice Film Festival 1960
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999 Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1971 Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1959 Berlin International Film Festival 1959
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
