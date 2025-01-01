Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Al Pacino
Awards
Awards and nominations of Al Pacino
Al Pacino
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Al Pacino
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Queer Lion
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1994
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree