Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.8
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Nuit #1
Nuit #1
Nuit #1
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
It starts as a one night stand that evolves in a long discussion with infinite subjects between a québécoise and an immigrant.
Expand
Nuit #1
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
13 September 2011
Release date
30 August 2012
Russia
Русский репортаж
18+
30 August 2012
Belarus
7 November 2012
France
30 August 2012
Kazakhstan
30 August 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$17,716
Production
Metafilms
Also known as
Nuit #1, Night #1, Első éjszaka, Их первая ночь, Їхня перша ніч, ある夜のセックスのこと モントリオール、27時
Director
Anne Émond
Cast
Catherine De Léan
Véronique Rebizov
Raphaël Boulanger
Dimitri Storoge
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nuit #1
6.3
Grand marin
(2022)
5.9
Like an Actress
(2022)
6.0
Loving Memories
(2022)
7.6
Arrhythmia
(2017)
5.5
La foresta di ghiaccio
(2014)
5.2
Entente cordiale, L`
(2006)
6.0
La Capture
(2007)
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Nuit #1
Trailer
0
0
Nuit #1
Trailer с закадровым переводом
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree