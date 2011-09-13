Menu
Poster of Nuit #1
Рейтинги
4.8 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Nuit #1

Nuit #1

Nuit #1 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

It starts as a one night stand that evolves in a long discussion with infinite subjects between a québécoise and an immigrant.
Nuit #1 - trailer
Nuit #1  trailer
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 13 September 2011
Release date
30 August 2012 Russia Русский репортаж 18+
30 August 2012 Belarus
7 November 2012 France
30 August 2012 Kazakhstan
30 August 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $17,716
Production Metafilms
Also known as
Nuit #1, Night #1, Első éjszaka, Их первая ночь, Їхня перша ніч, ある夜のセックスのこと　モントリオール、27時
Director
Anne Émond
Cast
Catherine De Léan
Véronique Rebizov
Raphaël Boulanger
Dimitri Storoge
Dimitri Storoge
Cast and Crew
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Nuit #1 - trailer
Nuit #1 Trailer
Nuit #1 - trailer с закадровым переводом
Nuit #1 Trailer с закадровым переводом

