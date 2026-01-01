Megan was diagnosed with brachydactyly at birth. This is a birth defect in which the nail plates are not fully developed and the thumbs are shorter than usual. Fox has a strange phobia. The actress panics when she sees dry paper and never touches it. Even before reading scripts she first moistens her fingers with water. And to avoid germs, she constantly uses antibacterial hand products. When Megan was a teenager, she stole cosmetics from a supermarket. She was sentenced to community service and banned from the store. Fox has several tattoos. For example, there is a text tattooed on her side - a quote from a play by William Shakespeare. Another phrase is tattooed on her shoulder blade. And recently the actress removed a tattoo with a portrait of Marilyn Monroe, as she was afraid of negative energy. Fox thinks that Superman is the most uninteresting and boring character in comics.