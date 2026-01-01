Menu
Date of Birth
16 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Biography of Megan Fox

Megan was diagnosed with brachydactyly at birth. This is a birth defect in which the nail plates are not fully developed and the thumbs are shorter than usual. Fox has a strange phobia. The actress panics when she sees dry paper and never touches it. Even before reading scripts she first moistens her fingers with water. And to avoid germs, she constantly uses antibacterial hand products. When Megan was a teenager, she stole cosmetics from a supermarket. She was sentenced to community service and banned from the store. Fox has several tattoos. For example, there is a text tattooed on her side - a quote from a play by William Shakespeare. Another phrase is tattooed on her shoulder blade. And recently the actress removed a tattoo with a portrait of Marilyn Monroe, as she was afraid of negative energy. Fox thinks that Superman is the most uninteresting and boring character in comics.

Popular Films

Transformers 7.7
Transformers (2007)
New Girl 7.6
New Girl (2011)
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Subservience 5.8
Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Expend4bles 6.5
Expend4bles
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA
Johnny & Clyde 2.5
Johnny & Clyde
Action 2023, USA
Big Gold Brick 3.3
Big Gold Brick
Comedy, Fantasy 2022, USA
Taurus 4.9
Taurus
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, USA
Till Death 5.9
Till Death
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Midnight in the Switchgrass 4
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Thriller 2021, USA
Rogue 4.1
Rogue
Action 2020, Great Britain / South Africa
Zeroville 5.7
Zeroville
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Think Like a Dog 5.1
Think Like a Dog
Comedy 2019, USA
Above the Shadows 6
Above the Shadows
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2019, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2016, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
This Is 40 6.2
This Is 40
Comedy 2012, USA
Friends with Kids 6.7
Friends with Kids
Comedy 2012, USA
The Dictator 6.7
The Dictator
Comedy 2012, USA
New Girl 7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Jonah Hex 6
Jonah Hex
Action, Drama, Western, Thriller 2010, USA
Passion Play 4.6
Passion Play
Thriller, Drama 2010, USA
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, USA
Jennifer's Body 6.2
Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People 6.8
How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Whore 5.5
Whore
Drama 2008, USA
News about Megan Fox’s private life
Carrie Fisher, Holly Marie Combs
Beyond the Spotlight: Why These Actors Said 'Enough' to Their Biggest Roles
Stills from the movie 'Jennifer's body' (2009)
Diablo Cody's Long-Awaited 'Jennifer's Body' Sequel Takes Shape with Amanda Seyfried's Involvement

Photos

Меган Фокс Меган Фокс и Брайан Остин Грин Меган Фокс Меган Фокс Меган Фокс Меган Фокс Меган Фокс Меган Фокс Меган Фокс
