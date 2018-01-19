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Постер фильма Стражи гробниц
4.5
Киноафиша Фильмы Стражи гробниц
4.5

Стражи гробниц

, 2018
7 Guardians of the Tomb
Китай, Австралия, Россия, Таиланд / боевик, приключения, ужасы / 18+
Постер фильма Стражи гробниц
4.5

О фильме

Команда археологов отправляется в древние подземелья, чтобы найти потерянного товарища, но находит вместо него колонию разумных пауков-людоедов.

В ролях

Ли Бинбин
Ли Бинбин
Дзя
Келлан Латс
Келлан Латс
Jack Ridley
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Мейсон
Стэф Доусон
Стэф Доусон
Milly Piper
Джейсон Чонг
Джейсон Чонг
Chen
У Чунь
Люк
Шэйн Джейкобсон
Gary
Eva Liu
Yin
Chunqing Zhao
Mother
Yongqiang Yang
Father
Режиссер Кимбл Рендалл
Сценарист Jonathan Scanlon, Кимбл Рендалл, Paul Staheli, Gary Hamilton
Композитор Рок Чен
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна Китай / Австралия / Россия / Таиланд
Продолжительность 1 час 30 минут
Год выпуска 2018
Премьера онлайн 25 января 2018
Премьера в мире 19 января 2018
Дата выхода
23 февраля 2018 Австралия
19 января 2018 Китай
23 февраля 2018 США
22 февраля 2018 Таиланд
Сборы в мире $7 910 928
Производство Nest Holdings, Sleeping Otters Productions
Другие названия
Mi chao, Guardians of the Tomb, 7 Guardians of the Tomb, Guardianes de la tumba, Riddle Nest, Spider Nest, Spiderweb, 7 Gardiens du Tombeau, 7 хранителей гробницы, A múmia bosszúja, Čuvari grobnice, Gardienii mormântului secret, Guardians de la tomba, Guardiãs do Túmulo, Hauakambri seitse kaitsjat, Legenda o strážci hrobky, Nest, Nest and the Search for the Venom of Eternity 3D, Strážcovia hrobky, Strażnicy grobowca, The Nest, Tomb of the Mummy, Vệ Binh Lăng Mộ Cổ, ガーディアンズ　呪われた地下宮殿, 蛛巢, 蛛网, 谜巢, 谜巢 3D, 謎巢, Вартові гробниці

Рейтинг фильма

4.5
Оцените 10 голосов
4.5 IMDb
Место в рейтинге
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Обновлено 22 февраля 2022

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