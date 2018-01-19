Другие названия

Mi chao, Guardians of the Tomb, 7 Guardians of the Tomb, Guardianes de la tumba, Riddle Nest, Spider Nest, Spiderweb, 7 Gardiens du Tombeau, 7 хранителей гробницы, A múmia bosszúja, Čuvari grobnice, Gardienii mormântului secret, Guardians de la tomba, Guardiãs do Túmulo, Hauakambri seitse kaitsjat, Legenda o strážci hrobky, Nest, Nest and the Search for the Venom of Eternity 3D, Strážcovia hrobky, Strażnicy grobowca, The Nest, Tomb of the Mummy, Vệ Binh Lăng Mộ Cổ, ガーディアンズ 呪われた地下宮殿, 蛛巢, 蛛网, 谜巢, 谜巢 3D, 謎巢, Вартові гробниці

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