One Piece 1999, season 2022
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Season 2022
One Piece
16+
Title
#1005 - #1045
Season premiere
9 January 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
41
Runtime
17 hours 5 minutes
Series rating
0.0
5
votes
9
IMDb
One Piece List of episodes
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
The Power of Ice Oni! A New Version of the Plague Rounds!
Season 2022
Episode 1
9 January 2022
I Won't Forgive Him! Chopper's Determination!
Season 2022
Episode 2
16 January 2022
Zoro's Pursuit! Ice Oni Tag
Season 2022
Episode 3
23 January 2022
Nami Surrenders?! Ulti's Fierce Headbutt!
Season 2022
Episode 4
30 January 2022
Sasaki's Onslaught - Armored Division vs. Yamato
Season 2022
Episode 5
6 February 2022
Eliminate the Ice Oni! Chopper's Fire Trick!
Season 2022
Episode 6
13 February 2022
It's Not Okay! The Spider lures Sanji!
Season 2022
Episode 7
20 February 2022
A Turnaround Move! The Flames of Marco the Phoenix!
Season 2022
Episode 8
27 February 2022
Yamato's Past - The Man Who Came for an Emperor of the Sea
Season 2022
Episode 9
6 March 2022
Marco's Tears! The Bond of the Whitebeard Pirates!
Season 2022
Episode 10
17 April 2022
Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates!
Season 2022
Episode 11
24 April 2022
The Battle of the Monsters! The Three Stubborn Captains
Season 2022
Episode 12
8 May 2022
A Barrage of Powerful Techniques! The Fierce Attacks of the Worst Generation!
Season 2022
Episode 13
15 May 2022
Kaido Laughs! The Emperors of the Sea vs. the New Generation!
Season 2022
Episode 14
22 May 2022
Otama's Secret Plan! Operation Kibi Dango!
Season 2022
Episode 15
29 May 2022
Sanji's Scream! An SOS Echoes Over the Island!
Season 2022
Episode 16
5 June 2022
Spank Strikes! Sanji's Woman-trouble!
Season 2022
Episode 17
12 June 2022
No Regrets! Luffy and Boss, a Master-Disciple Bond!
Season 2022
Episode 18
19 June 2022
All Set! Chopperphage Nebulizer!
Season 2022
Episode 19
3 July 2022
Oden Appears! The Confused Hearts of the Akazaya Members!
Season 2022
Episode 20
10 July 2022
The Worst Generation Gets Wiped Out?! The Emperors' Deadly Attack!
Season 2022
Episode 21
17 July 2022
The Supernovas Strike Back! The Mission to Tear Apart the Emperors!
Season 2022
Episode 22
24 July 2022
Protect Luffy! Zoro and Law's Sword Technique
Season 2022
Episode 23
31 July 2022
Surpass the Emperor of the Sea! Luffy Strikes Back with an Iron Fist!
Season 2022
Episode 24
7 August 2022
A Faint Memory - Luffy and Red-Haired's Daughter Uta!
Season 2022
Episode 25
14 August 2022
A Pledge for the Next Genesis! Luffy and Uta!
Season 2022
Episode 26
21 August 2022
Nami Screams - A Deadly Death Race!
Season 2022
Episode 27
4 September 2022
The Dawn of the Land of Wano - The All-Out Battle Heats Up!
Season 2022
Episode 28
11 September 2022
The Conclusion! Luffy, Accelerating Fist of the Supreme King
Season 2022
Episode 29
18 September 2022
Luffy Defeated! The Straw Hats in Jeopardy?!
Season 2022
Episode 30
25 September 2022
The Animal Kingdom Pirates Trample Down! The End of the Kozuki Clan!
Season 2022
Episode 31
2 October 2022
Fight Against the Dark Night – The Commander-in-chief of the Land of Wano Sounds Off
Season 2022
Episode 32
16 October 2022
Believe in Luffy! The Alliance's Counterattack Begins!
Season 2022
Episode 33
23 October 2022
Nami's Lethal Attack! Otama's Desperate Challenge!
Season 2022
Episode 34
30 October 2022
A Dramatic Increase of Allies! Straw Hats Fight Back!
Season 2022
Episode 35
6 November 2022
The Pride of a Helmsman – The Enraged Jimbei!
Season 2022
Episode 36
13 November 2022
Showdown Battles of the Monsters! Yamato and Franky
Season 2022
Episode 37
20 November 2022
The Predator's Trap - Black Maria's Temptation
Season 2022
Episode 38
27 November 2022
Slash the Nightmare - Brook Draws His Freezing Sword!
Season 2022
Episode 39
4 December 2022
Clutch! A Demon Incarnate, Robin!
Season 2022
Episode 40
11 December 2022
A Spell! Kid and Zoro Facing Threats!
Season 2022
Episode 41
18 December 2022
