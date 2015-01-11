Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
One Piece 1999, season 2015
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2015
One Piece
16+
Title
#677 - #724
Season premiere
11 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
48
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
The Legend is Back! Kyros' All-Out Attack!
Season 2015
Episode 1
11 January 2015
The Fire Fist Strikes! - The Flare Flare Fruit Power Returns!
Season 2015
Episode 2
18 January 2015
Dashing onto the Scene - The Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo!
Season 2015
Episode 3
25 January 2015
The Devil's Trap - Dressrosa Annihilation Plan
Season 2015
Episode 4
1 February 2015
The 500 Million Berry Man! Target: Usoland!
Season 2015
Episode 5
8 February 2015
Breakthrough the Enemy Lines - Luffy and Zoro's Counterattack!
Season 2015
Episode 6
15 February 2015
With a Rumbling of the Ground! The God of Destruction - Giant Pica Descends!
Season 2015
Episode 7
1 March 2015
Gathering into a Powerful Front! Luffy and a Group of Brutal Warriors!
Season 2015
Episode 8
15 March 2015
Steady Progress! Luffy's Army vs. Pica!
Season 2015
Episode 9
22 March 2015
A Shocking Confession! Law's Soulful Vow!
Season 2015
Episode 10
29 March 2015
A Big Collision! Chief of Staff Sabo vs. Admiral Fujitora
Season 2015
Episode 11
5 April 2015
A Desperate Situation - Luffy Gets Caught in a Trap!
Season 2015
Episode 12
12 April 2015
Great Escape! Luffy's Miraculous Elephant Gun!
Season 2015
Episode 13
19 April 2015
A United Front – Luffy's Breakthrough to Victory
Season 2015
Episode 14
26 April 2015
The Second Samurai – Evening Shower Kanjuro Appears
Season 2015
Episode 15
3 May 2015
The Struggle with Pica – Zoro's One Finishing Move
Season 2015
Episode 16
10 May 2015
The Little People's Princess - Captive Mansherry
Season 2015
Episode 17
17 May 2015
Invulnerable! The Terrifying Headcracker Doll Army
Season 2015
Episode 18
24 May 2015
Life-Risking! Luffy is the Trump Card to Victory
Season 2015
Episode 19
31 May 2015
A Tearful Reunion – Rebecca and Kyros!
Season 2015
Episode 20
7 June 2015
One Shot One Kill - The Man Who Will Save Dressrosa
Season 2015
Episode 21
14 June 2015
Anger Explosion - Luffy and Laws's Ultimate Secret Plan
Season 2015
Episode 22
21 June 2015
Noble Family - Doflamingo's True Identity!
Season 2015
Episode 23
28 June 2015
Ultimate Power - The Secret of the Ope Ope no Mi!
Season 2015
Episode 24
5 July 2015
Sad Memories - Law the Boy from the White City!
Season 2015
Episode 25
12 July 2015
Celestial Dragon! Doffy's Stormy Past!
Season 2015
Episode 26
19 July 2015
A Rocky Road! – Law and Corazon's Journey of Life!
Season 2015
Episode 27
2 August 2015
The Time is Ticking Down! Seize the Op-Op Fruit!
Season 2015
Episode 28
9 August 2015
The Moment of Resolution: Corazon's Farewell Smile!
Season 2015
Episode 29
16 August 2015
Advance, Law! The Kindhearted Man's Final Fight!
Season 2015
Episode 30
23 August 2015
To Be Free! Law's Injection Shot Blasts!
Season 2015
Episode 31
30 August 2015
An Intense Battle! Law vs. Doflamingo!
Season 2015
Episode 32
6 September 2015
A Decisive Battle Against the Executives! Proud Hajrudin!
Season 2015
Episode 33
13 September 2015
The Battle of Love! The New Leader Sai vs. Baby 5!
Season 2015
Episode 34
20 September 2015
The Man's Pride - Bellamy's Last Charge!
Season 2015
Episode 35
27 September 2015
Storm and Stress! Hakuba vs. Dellinger!
Season 2015
Episode 36
4 October 2015
Barrier-Barrier! Homage God Fist Strikes!
Season 2015
Episode 37
11 October 2015
The Healing Princess! Save Mansherry
Season 2015
Episode 38
18 October 2015
The Manly Duel! Señor's Elegy of Love!
Season 2015
Episode 39
25 October 2015
Stardust of Death! Diamante's Storm of Vicious Attacks!
Season 2015
Episode 40
1 November 2015
Trueno Bastardo! Kyros' Furious Strike!
Season 2015
Episode 41
8 November 2015
Moving Across the Ground! The Giant Statue Pica's Surprise Maneuver!
Season 2015
Episode 42
15 November 2015
A Decisive Battle in Midair! Zoro's New Special Secret Technique Blasts!
Season 2015
Episode 43
22 November 2015
So Long! Bellamy's Farewell Blow!
Season 2015
Episode 44
29 November 2015
Law Dies - Luffy's Raging Onslaught!
Season 2015
Episode 45
6 December 2015
A Blade of Tenacity! The Gamma Knife Counterattack!
Season 2015
Episode 46
13 December 2015
A Collision of Haki! Luffy vs. Doflamingo!
Season 2015
Episode 47
20 December 2015
Unassailable! The Stunning Secret of Trebol
Season 2015
Episode 48
27 December 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree