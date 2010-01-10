Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
One Piece 1999, season 2010
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2010
One Piece
16+
Title
#433 - #481
Season premiere
10 January 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
20 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
Chief Warden Magellan Moves - The Net to Trap Straw Hat Is Complete!
Season 2010
Episode 1
10 January 2010
Preparations for War! A Decisive Battle in Level 4 - Inferno Hell
Season 2010
Episode 2
17 January 2010
Magellan's Strength! Bon Kurei Flees Before His Enemy Out!
Season 2010
Episode 3
24 January 2010
The Fight Finished! Luffy's Final Life-Risking Attack
Season 2010
Episode 4
31 January 2010
Because He's Our Friend - Bon Kurei's Do-or-Die Rescue
Season 2010
Episode 5
7 February 2010
A Paradise in Hell! Impel Down - Level 5.5!
Season 2010
Episode 6
14 February 2010
Luffy's Treatment Begins! Ivan-san's Miraculous Power!
Season 2010
Episode 7
21 February 2010
Believe in Miracles! Bon Clay's Cries From the Heart!
Season 2010
Episode 8
28 February 2010
Luffy's Back! Ivan-san Begins the Breakout Plan!
Season 2010
Episode 9
7 March 2010
Ace's Convoy Begins! Battle on the Lowest Floor - Level 6!
Season 2010
Episode 10
14 March 2010
The Ultimate Team Has Formed! Shaking Impel Down!
Season 2010
Episode 11
21 March 2010
Even More Chaos! Blackbeard Teach Invades!
Season 2010
Episode 12
28 March 2010
A Dangerous Meeting! Blackbeard and Shiryu of the Rain
Season 2010
Episode 13
4 April 2010
His Spirit Won't Break! Hannyabal Goes All Out
Season 2010
Episode 14
11 April 2010
The Jet Pistol of Rage - Luffy vs. Blackbeard
Season 2010
Episode 15
18 April 2010
Stop Magellan! Ivan-san Unleashes His Secret Attack
Season 2010
Episode 16
25 April 2010
Magellan's Scheme! The Jailbreak is Obstructed
Season 2010
Episode 17
2 May 2010
The Jailbreak Team Driven Into a Corner - Forbidden Move 'Venom Demon'
Season 2010
Episode 18
9 May 2010
Create the Final Miracle - Break Through the Gate of Justice
Season 2010
Episode 19
15 May 2010
The Destination is Marine Headquarters - The Ship Sets Out to Rescue Ace!
Season 2010
Episode 20
23 May 2010
The Friends' Whereabouts! Weatheria Report and Cyborg Animals
Season 2010
Episode 21
30 May 2010
The Friends' Whereabouts! A Cheeper of Giant Birds and a Pink Showdown!
Season 2010
Episode 22
6 June 2010
The Friends' Whereabouts! The Revolutionary Army and the Trap of the Forest of Gluttony!
Season 2010
Episode 23
13 June 2010
The Friends' Whereabouts! The Giant Gravestone and Panties of Gratitude
Season 2010
Episode 24
20 June 2010
Flashback Special Before Marineford - The Brothers' Oath!
Season 2010
Episode 25
27 June 2010
Flashback Special Before Marineford - The Three Admirals
Season 2010
Episode 26
11 July 2010
Ticking Down to the Time of Battle! The Navy's Strongest Lineup in Position!
Season 2010
Episode 27
18 July 2010
An Enormous Fleet Appears - The Whitebeard Pirates Invade
Season 2010
Episode 28
1 August 2010
The Beginning of the War - Ace and Whitebeard's Past!
Season 2010
Episode 29
8 August 2010
The Force That Could Destroy The World! The Power of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit!
Season 2010
Episode 30
15 August 2010
An All-Consuming Inferno!! Admiral Akainu's Power!
Season 2010
Episode 31
22 August 2010
Descendant of the Devil! Little Oars Jr. Rushes!
Season 2010
Episode 32
29 August 2010
The Winner Will Be Justice - Sengoku's Strategy Is Put Into Action!
Season 2010
Episode 33
5 September 2010
The Straw Hat Team Arrives - Tensions Grows on the Battlefield!
Season 2010
Episode 34
12 September 2010
Even If It Means Death! Luffy Vs. The Navy - The Battle Starts!
Season 2010
Episode 35
19 September 2010
Hard Battles, One After Another! Devil's Fruit Eaters vs. Devil's Fruit Eaters!
Season 2010
Episode 36
26 September 2010
Kuma's Transformation! Ivan's Attack of Anger!
Season 2010
Episode 37
3 October 2010
The Great Swordsman Mihawk! Luffy Comes Under the Attack of the Black Sword!
Season 2010
Episode 38
10 October 2010
The Extermination Strategy in Action! The Power of the Pacifistas!
Season 2010
Episode 39
17 October 2010
Akainu's Plot! Whitebeard Trapped!
Season 2010
Episode 40
24 October 2010
The Encircling Walls Activated! The Whitebeard Pirates Backed into a Corner!!
Season 2010
Episode 41
31 October 2010
The Order to Perform the Execution is Given - Break Through the Encircling Wall!
Season 2010
Episode 42
7 November 2010
Moving Into the Final Phase! Whitebeard's Trump Card for Recovery!
Season 2010
Episode 43
14 November 2010
Luffy's Strength is Exhausted! All-Out War in the Oris Plaza!
Season 2010
Episode 44
21 November 2010
Power that Reduces One's Life - Tension Hormones Return
Season 2010
Episode 45
28 November 2010
For a Promise!! Luffy and Coby Clash!
Season 2010
Episode 46
5 December 2010
The Scaffold At Last! The Way To Ace Has Opened!
Season 2010
Episode 47
12 December 2010
Each On Different Paths! Luffy vs. Garp!
Season 2010
Episode 48
19 December 2010
Ace is Rescued! Whitebeard's Final Captain's Orders!
Season 2010
Episode 49
26 December 2010
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree