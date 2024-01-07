Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2024
Season 2024
One Piece
16+
Title
#1089 - #1122
Season premiere
7 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
45
Runtime
18 hours 45 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo's Paths!
Season 2024
Episode 1
7 January 2024
A New Island! Future Island Egghead
Season 2024
Episode 2
14 January 2024
Brimming with the Future! An Adventure on the Island of Science!
Season 2024
Episode 3
21 January 2024
Bonney's Lamentation! Darkness Lurking on the Future Island
Season 2024
Episode 4
28 January 2024
The Winner Takes All! Law vs. Blackbeard!
Season 2024
Episode 5
11 February 2024
The Mystery Deepens! Egghead Labophase
Season 2024
Episode 6
18 February 2024
The Brain of a Genius - Six Vegapunks!
Season 2024
Episode 7
25 February 2024
A Forbidden Piece of History! A Theory Concerning a Kingdom
Season 2024
Episode 8
3 March 2024
The Will of Ohara! The Inherited Research
Season 2024
Episode 9
17 March 2024
The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!
Season 2024
Episode 10
24 March 2024
Preparations for Interception! Rob Lucci Strikes!
Season 2024
Episode 11
31 March 2024
Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!
Season 2024
Episode 12
7 April 2024
The Strongest Form of Humanity! The Seraphim's Powers!
Season 2024
Episode 13
21 April 2024
Sinister Schemes! The Operation to Escape Egghead
Season 2024
Episode 14
28 April 2024
Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish!
Season 2024
Episode 15
5 May 2024
A Desperate Situation! The Seraphim's All-out Attack!
Season 2024
Episode 16
12 May 2024
A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy
Season 2024
Episode 17
19 May 2024
Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!
Season 2024
Episode 18
26 May 2024
A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory!
Season 2024
Episode 19
2 June 2024
Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion!
Season 2024
Episode 20
9 June 2024
A Tough Decision! An Unusual United Front!
Season 2024
Episode 21
23 June 2024
Survive! Deadly Combat with the Strongest Form of Humanity!
Season 2024
Episode 22
30 June 2024
The Second Ohara! The Mastermind's Ambition!
Season 2024
Episode 23
7 July 2024
Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid
Season 2024
Episode 24
14 July 2024
Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy!
Season 2024
Episode 25
28 July 2024
For the Beloved Pupil - The Fist of Vice Admiral Garp!
Season 2024
Episode 26
4 August 2024
The Navy Surprised! The Navy Headquarters' Former Admiral, Kuzan
Season 2024
Episode 27
11 August 2024
Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration
Season 2024
Episode 28
18 August 2024
Sabo Returns - The Shocking Truth to Be Told!
Season 2024
Episode 29
1 September 2024
The Holy Land in Tumult! Sai and Leo's Full-Power Blow!
Season 2024
Episode 30
8 September 2024
The Entrusted Message! King Cobra's Resolve
Season 2024
Episode 31
15 September 2024
The World Is Shaken! The Ruler's Judgment and the Five Elders' Actions!
Season 2024
Episode 32
22 September 2024
Garp and Kuzan - A Master and a Pupil's Beliefs Clash
Season 2024
Episode 33
6 October 2024
The Last Lesson! Impact Inherited
Season 2024
Episode 34
13 October 2024
The World Shakes! The Straw Hats' Hostage Situation
Season 2024
Episode 35
5 April 2025
Complete Siege! Escape Egghead!
Season 2024
Episode 36
6 April 2025
A Clash of Two Men's Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru
Season 2024
Episode 37
13 April 2025
Looming Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Depressing Mission
Season 2024
Episode 38
20 April 2025
Luffy vs. Kizaru! A Fierce Kaleidoscopic Battle
Season 2024
Episode 39
27 April 2025
The Nightmare Strikes - Godhead of Science & Defense, St. Saturn
Season 2024
Episode 40
4 May 2025
Kuma's Past - Better Off Dead in This World
Season 2024
Episode 41
18 May 2025
A History Erased! God Valley of Despair
Season 2024
Episode 42
25 May 2025
A Fleeting Moment of Happiness - Kumachi and Ginny
Season 2024
Episode 43
1 June 2025
A Pledge to Ginny - Kuma Becomes a Father
Season 2024
Episode 44
8 June 2025
To Save His Daughter - Kuma the Timid Pacifist
Season 2024
Episode 45
15 June 2025
