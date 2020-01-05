Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
One Piece 1999, season 2020
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2020
One Piece
16+
Title
#916 - #956
Season premiere
5 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
41
Runtime
17 hours 5 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
A Living Hell! Luffy, Humiliated in the Great Mine!
Season 2020
Episode 1
5 January 2020
The Holyland in Tumult! Emperor of the Sea Blackbeard Cackles!
Season 2020
Episode 2
12 January 2020
It's On! The Special Operation to Bring Down Kaido!
Season 2020
Episode 3
19 January 2020
Rampage! The Prisoners - Luffy and Kid!
Season 2020
Episode 4
26 January 2020
A Great Sensation! Sanji's Special Soba!
Season 2020
Episode 5
2 February 2020
Luxurious and Gorgeous! Wano's Most Beautiful Woman - Komurasaki!
Season 2020
Episode 6
9 February 2020
A Tale of Chivalry! Zoro and Tonoyasu's Little Trip!
Season 2020
Episode 7
16 February 2020
A State of Emergency! Big Mom Closes in!
Season 2020
Episode 8
23 February 2020
The Capital in an Uproar! Another Assassin Targets Sanji!
Season 2020
Episode 9
15 March 2020
Dashing! The Righteous Soba Mask!
Season 2020
Episode 10
22 March 2020
A Desperate Situation! Orochi's Menacing Oniwabanshu!
Season 2020
Episode 11
29 March 2020
Pandemonium! The Monster Snake, Shogun Orochi!
Season 2020
Episode 12
5 April 2020
The Flower Falls! The Final Moment of the Most Beautiful Woman in the Land of Wano!
Season 2020
Episode 13
12 April 2020
The Bond Between Prisoners! Luffy and Old Man Hyo!
Season 2020
Episode 14
19 April 2020
A Lead Performer! Queen the Plague Emerges!
Season 2020
Episode 15
28 June 2020
Climb Up! Luffy's Desperate Escape!
Season 2020
Episode 16
5 July 2020
Dead or Alive! Queen's Sumo Inferno!
Season 2020
Episode 17
12 July 2020
Gyukimaru! Zoro Fights a Duel on Bandit's Bridge
Season 2020
Episode 18
19 July 2020
A Big Turnover! The Three-Sword Style Overcomes Danger!
Season 2020
Episode 19
26 July 2020
Zoro, Stunned! The Shocking Identity of the Mysterious Woman!
Season 2020
Episode 20
2 August 2020
Get the Hang of It! The Land of Wano's Haki - Ryuo!
Season 2020
Episode 21
9 August 2020
Tonoyasu! Ebisu Town's Most Loved!
Season 2020
Episode 22
16 August 2020
Shaking the Nation! The Identity of Ushimitsu Kozo The Chivalrous Thief!
Season 2020
Episode 23
23 August 2020
The Straw Hats Run! Save the Captive Tonoyasu!
Season 2020
Episode 24
30 August 2020
Zoro's Fury! The Truth About the Smile!
Season 2020
Episode 25
6 September 2020
Toko's Tears! Orochi's Pitiless Bullets!
Season 2020
Episode 26
13 September 2020
The Straw Hats Step In! An Uproarious Deadly Battle at the Execution Ground!
Season 2020
Episode 27
20 September 2020
Luffy's Determination! Win Through the Sumo Inferno!
Season 2020
Episode 28
27 September 2020
The Storm Has Come! A Raging Big Mom!
Season 2020
Episode 29
4 October 2020
A Grudge Over Red-bean Soup! Luffy Gets into a Desperate Situation!
Season 2020
Episode 30
11 October 2020
Stop the Emperor of the Sea! Queen's Secret Plan!
Season 2020
Episode 31
18 October 2020
Brutal Ammunition! The Plague Rounds Aim at Luffy!
Season 2020
Episode 32
25 October 2020
Start Fighting Back! Luffy and the Akazaya Samurai!
Season 2020
Episode 33
1 November 2020
We're Here to Win! Luffy's Desperate Scream
Season 2020
Episode 34
8 November 2020
Warriors' Dream! Luffy's Conquer of Udon!
Season 2020
Episode 35
15 November 2020
Orochi's Hunting Party! The Ninja Group vs. Zoro!
Season 2020
Episode 36
22 November 2020
Tension Rises in Onigashima! Two Emperors of the Sea Meet?!
Season 2020
Episode 37
29 November 2020
Hiyori's Confession! A Reunion at Bandit's Bridge!
Season 2020
Episode 38
6 December 2020
Its Name is Enma! Oden's Great Swords!
Season 2020
Episode 39
13 December 2020
A New Alliance?! Kaido's Army Gathers!
Season 2020
Episode 40
20 December 2020
Ticking Down to the Great Battle! The Straw Hats Go into Combat Mode!
Season 2020
Episode 41
27 December 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree