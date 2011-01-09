Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2011
One Piece
16+
Title
#482 - #529
Season premiere
9 January 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
48
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
The Power that Burns Fire - Akainu's Final Move
Season 2011
Episode 1
9 January 2011
Looking for the Answer! Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield!
Season 2011
Episode 2
16 January 2011
Marine Headquarters Crumbles! Whitebeard's Silent Rage!
Season 2011
Episode 3
23 January 2011
Settling the Score - Whitebeard vs. The Blackbeard Pirates
Season 2011
Episode 4
30 January 2011
The Start of the Show - Blackbeard's Plot Revealed
Season 2011
Episode 5
6 February 2011
The Insatiable Akainu! Lava Fists Pummel Luffy!
Season 2011
Episode 6
13 February 2011
A Desperate Cry - Seconds of Valor that Change Destiny
Season 2011
Episode 7
20 February 2011
Enter Shanks! The Ultimate War Ends at Last
Season 2011
Episode 8
6 March 2011
Powerful Independent Rivals! The Beginning of the 'New Era'
Season 2011
Episode 9
20 March 2011
Arrival at the Island of Women - Cruel Reality Tortures Luffy
Season 2011
Episode 10
27 March 2011
The Strongest Tag-Team! Luffy and Toriko's Hard Struggle!
Season 2011
Episode 11
3 April 2011
Luffy and Ace - The Story of the Brothers' Meeting!
Season 2011
Episode 12
10 April 2011
Enter Sabo! The Boy From the Grey Terminal
Season 2011
Episode 13
17 April 2011
I Won't Run! Ace's Desperate Rescue Operation!
Season 2011
Episode 14
24 April 2011
One Day We'll Go Out to Sea! The Oath Cups of the Three Brats!
Season 2011
Episode 15
1 May 2011
Leaving the Dadan Family!? The Secret Base is Complete!
Season 2011
Episode 16
8 May 2011
Luffy Becoming an Apprentice?! A Man Who Fought Against the King of the Pirates!
Season 2011
Episode 17
15 May 2011
The Battle Against the Big Tiger! Who Will Be the Captain?!
Season 2011
Episode 18
22 May 2011
Stolen Freedom! The Nobles' Trap Draws Near the Three Brothers
Season 2011
Episode 19
29 May 2011
The Flames Are Lit - The Gray Terminal's Crisis
Season 2011
Episode 20
5 June 2011
Where Is Freedom? The Boy's Sad Departure
Season 2011
Episode 21
12 June 2011
I'm Counting On You! A Letter From a Brother!
Season 2011
Episode 22
19 June 2011
To Fulfill the Promise - Separate Departures!
Season 2011
Episode 23
26 June 2011
I Want to See Them! Luffy's Tearful Scream
Season 2011
Episode 24
3 July 2011
Straw Hats In Shock! The Bad News Has Reached Them!
Season 2011
Episode 25
10 July 2011
Reunited with Dark King Rayleigh! Decision Time For Luffy!
Season 2011
Episode 26
17 July 2011
Back to Our Captain! A Jail Break at the Sky Island and the Incident on the Winter Island!
Season 2011
Episode 27
31 July 2011
Encounter! The Great Swordsman Mihawk! Zoro's Self-Willed Deadly Struggle!
Season 2011
Episode 28
7 August 2011
Sanji's Suffering - The Queen Returns to His Kingdom
Season 2011
Episode 29
14 August 2011
An Unbelievable Return! Luffy at the Marine Headquarters!
Season 2011
Episode 30
21 August 2011
Delivered to Friends - The Big News Comes Through!
Season 2011
Episode 31
28 August 2011
The Pirates Move Out! The Earth Shattering New World
Season 2011
Episode 32
4 September 2011
Live Through Hell - Sanji's Fight with Men at Stake
Season 2011
Episode 33
11 September 2011
I Will Get Much, Much Stronger! Zoro's Pledge to his Captain!
Season 2011
Episode 34
18 September 2011
Luffy's Training Begins - Meet Up at the Promised Place in Two Years
Season 2011
Episode 35
25 September 2011
A New Chapter Opens: The Straw Hat Pirates Regather!
Season 2011
Episode 36
2 October 2011
An Explosive Situation! Luffy vs Fake Luffy
Season 2011
Episode 37
9 October 2011
The Navy Has Set Out! The Straw Hats In Danger!
Season 2011
Episode 38
16 October 2011
Big Guns Assembled! The Danger Of The Fake Straw Hats!
Season 2011
Episode 39
23 October 2011
The Battle Is On! Show Them What You Got From Training!
Season 2011
Episode 40
30 October 2011
Everyone Together! Luffy, Setting Out For The New World!
Season 2011
Episode 41
6 November 2011
A Suprising Fact! The Man Who Guarded The Sunny!
Season 2011
Episode 42
13 November 2011
Deadly Combat Under The Sea! The Demon Of The Ocean Strikes!
Season 2011
Episode 43
20 November 2011
Lost In The Deep Sea! The Straw Hats Get Seperated!
Season 2011
Episode 44
27 November 2011
Undersea Volcanic Eruption! Drifting To The Fishman Island!
Season 2011
Episode 45
4 December 2011
Landing at The Fishman Island! Beautiful Mermaids!
Season 2011
Episode 46
11 December 2011
Excitement Blow-Out! Sanji's Life Under Threat!
Season 2011
Episode 47
18 December 2011
Fish-Man Island Collapses?! Shyarly's Prediction
Season 2011
Episode 48
25 December 2011
