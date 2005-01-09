Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2005
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Q&A
Season 2005
One Piece
16+
Title
#215 - #253
Season premiere
9 January 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
39
Runtime
16 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
The Screaming Speed Serve! Pirate Dodgeball!
Season 2005
Episode 1
9 January 2005
Final Match on the Edge! Dharma has Fallen!
Season 2005
Episode 2
9 January 2005
Captain Confrontation! The Last Fight: Combat!
Season 2005
Episode 3
16 January 2005
Full Power Noro Noro Beam vs The Invulnerable Luffy
Season 2005
Episode 4
23 January 2005
Heroic Fierce Combat! The Fateful Last Battle
Season 2005
Episode 5
30 January 2005
Lost? Stolen? Who are You?
Season 2005
Episode 6
6 February 2005
The Mysterious Boy with the Whistle and Robin's Guess
Season 2005
Episode 7
13 February 2005
Get Back the Memories! The Pirates Land
Season 2005
Episode 8
20 February 2005
Zoro Sharpens His Fangs! A Fight with a Wild Animal
Season 2005
Episode 9
27 February 2005
The Real Memory Thief's Final Counterattack!
Season 2005
Episode 10
6 March 2005
The Man of Pride! Foxy the Silver Fox
Season 2005
Episode 11
13 March 2005
The Unbeatable Power Draws Near? A Very Dangerous Man!
Season 2005
Episode 12
20 March 2005
Marine High Admiral Aokiji! The Threat of the Greatest Power
Season 2005
Episode 13
27 March 2005
Rubber and Ice One-On-One Fight! Luffy vs Aokiji!
Season 2005
Episode 14
27 March 2005
Running Sea Train! The City of Water, Water 7
Season 2005
Episode 15
17 April 2005
The Adventure in the City of Water! Aim for the Giant Shipyard
Season 2005
Episode 16
24 April 2005
The Franky Family and Iceburg!
Season 2005
Episode 17
1 May 2005
Galley-La Company! The Magnificent Dock #1
Season 2005
Episode 18
15 May 2005
The Pirate Kidnapping Incident and the Pirate Ship Waits for Death!
Season 2005
Episode 19
22 May 2005
Rescuing a Friend! The Raid on the Franky House
Season 2005
Episode 20
5 June 2005
Quarrel in the Moonlight! The Pirate Ship Trembles in Sadness
Season 2005
Episode 21
12 June 2005
Luffy vs Usopp! The Spirit of the Clashing Men
Season 2005
Episode 22
19 June 2005
The City of Water is Shaking! Iceburg was Targeted!
Season 2005
Episode 23
3 July 2005
Rubberman vs Fire-Breathing Cyborg
Season 2005
Episode 24
10 July 2005
The Criminals are the Straw Hat Pirates? The Bodyguards of Water 7
Season 2005
Episode 25
31 July 2005
An Eternal Farewell? Nico Robin, The Woman Who Bears Darkness
Season 2005
Episode 26
7 August 2005
Catch Robin! The Determination of the Straw Hat Pirates
Season 2005
Episode 27
14 August 2005
The Signal is the Explosion! CP9 Starts to Move
Season 2005
Episode 28
21 August 2005
CP9 Unmasked! Their Shocking True Faces
Season 2005
Episode 29
4 September 2005
The Secret Bond! Franky and Iceburg
Season 2005
Episode 30
11 September 2005
Come Back, Robin! The Confrontation with CP9
Season 2005
Episode 31
18 September 2005
Destruction of the Straw Hat Pirates? The Terror of the Model Leopard!
Season 2005
Episode 32
23 October 2005
The Man who is Loved by his Ship! Usopp's Tears!
Season 2005
Episode 33
30 October 2005
Franky's Past! The Day the Sea Train Ran
Season 2005
Episode 34
6 November 2005
Spandam's Conspiracy! The Day the Sea Train Shook
Season 2005
Episode 35
13 November 2005
The End of the Legendary Man! The Day the Sea Train Cried
Season 2005
Episode 36
27 November 2005
The Truth Behind the Betrayal! Robin's Sorrowful Decision!
Season 2005
Episode 37
27 November 2005
The Steam Whistle Separates the Group! The Sea Train Begins to Run
Season 2005
Episode 38
4 December 2005
Sanji Breaks In! The Sea Train Battle in the Storm!
Season 2005
Episode 39
11 December 2005
