One Piece 1999, season 2002
One Piece
16+
Title
#95 - #138
Season premiere
6 January 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
44
Runtime
18 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
One Piece List of episodes
Ace and Luffy! Warm Memories and Brotherly Bonds
Season 2002
Episode 1
6 January 2002
The Green City, Erumalu and the Kung Fu Dugongs
Season 2002
Episode 2
13 January 2002
Adventure in the Country of Sand! The Demons that Live in the Scorching Earth
Season 2002
Episode 3
20 January 2002
Here Come the Desert Pirates! The Men who Live Free
Season 2002
Episode 4
27 January 2002
Spirit of the Fakes! Heart of the Rebel Army, Kamyu!
Season 2002
Episode 5
3 February 2002
Rebel Warrior Kohza! The Dream Sworn to Vivi!
Season 2002
Episode 6
10 February 2002
Showdown in a Heat Haze! Ace vs. the Gallant Scorpion!
Season 2002
Episode 7
17 February 2002
Ruins and Lost Ones! Vivi, Comrades, and the Shape of a Country
Season 2002
Episode 8
24 February 2002
At Spiders Cafe: The Enemy Ringleaders Meet at 8 o'clock
Season 2002
Episode 9
3 March 2002
Luffy vs. Vivi! A Tearful Vow for Comrades
Season 2002
Episode 10
10 March 2002
The Alabasta War Front! City of Dreams, Rainbase
Season 2002
Episode 11
17 March 2002
Trap in a Desperate Situation! Breaking Into Rain Dinners
Season 2002
Episode 12
24 March 2002
Operation Utopia Commences! The Wave of Rebellion Begins to Move
Season 2002
Episode 13
14 April 2002
The Fearsome Bananawani and Mr. Prince
Season 2002
Episode 14
21 April 2002
The Key to Turning the Tide and a Great Escape! Doru Doru Ball!
Season 2002
Episode 15
28 April 2002
Merciless Fight to the Death! Luffy vs. Crocodile
Season 2002
Episode 16
5 May 2002
The Miracle Sprint! Alabasta the Animal Land
Season 2002
Episode 17
12 May 2002
Rebel Army vs. Royal Army! The Battle will be in Alubarna!
Season 2002
Episode 18
19 May 2002
Alubarna Grieves! The Fierce Captain Karoo!
Season 2002
Episode 19
2 June 2002
Swear on Your Comrade's Dream! Battle at Molehill 4th Avenue
Season 2002
Episode 20
9 June 2002
Today's Grand Performance! Mane Mane Montage!
Season 2002
Episode 21
16 June 2002
Transforming Into Nami! Bon Clay's Hard-Hitting Ballet Kenpo
Season 2002
Episode 22
23 June 2002
Nami's Whirlwind Warning! Clima Tact Explosion
Season 2002
Episode 23
30 June 2002
Secret of the Royal Family! The Ancient Weapon, Pluton
Season 2002
Episode 24
14 July 2002
Essence of a Mighty Sword! The Power to Cut Steel and the Breath of All Things
Season 2002
Episode 25
21 July 2002
The Battle is Over! Kohza Flies the White Flag
Season 2002
Episode 26
4 August 2002
Vivi's Voice Goes Unheard! A Hero Descends!
Season 2002
Episode 27
11 August 2002
Sand Crocodile and Water Luffy! Death Match: Round 2
Season 2002
Episode 28
18 August 2002
Smells Like Croc! Run to the Tomb of the Royal Family, Luffy!
Season 2002
Episode 29
25 August 2002
The Nightmare Draws Near! Secret Base of the Sand Sand Clan
Season 2002
Episode 30
1 September 2002
Magnificent Wings! My Name is Pell, Guardian Spirit of the Kingdom
Season 2002
Episode 31
8 September 2002
I Will Surpass You! Rain Falls on Alabasta!
Season 2002
Episode 32
15 September 2002
A Farewell to Arms! Pirates and a Little Justice
Season 2002
Episode 33
6 October 2002
The Pirates' Banquet and Operation Escape Alabasta!
Season 2002
Episode 34
6 October 2002
Everything Began that Day! Vivi Tells of her Adventures!
Season 2002
Episode 35
20 October 2002
Beware her Scent! The Seventh One is Nico Robin!
Season 2002
Episode 36
27 October 2002
The First Patient! Anecdote of the Rumble Ball
Season 2002
Episode 37
3 November 2002
The Navigator's Mutiny! For an Unwavering Dream!
Season 2002
Episode 38
10 November 2002
Inherited Recipe! Sanji the Curry Expert
Season 2002
Episode 39
17 November 2002
I'll Make it Bloom! Manly Usopp's Eight-Shaku Ball
Season 2002
Episode 40
24 November 2002
Infamous Pirate Hunter! The Wandering Swordsman, Zoro
Season 2002
Episode 41
30 November 2002
Zenny Lives on Goat Island and There's a Pirate Ship on his Mountain!
Season 2002
Episode 42
8 December 2002
How's That for Profit? Money Lender Zenny's Ambition!
Season 2002
Episode 43
15 December 2002
Where the Island's Treasure Lies! Zenny Pirates Full Charge!
Season 2002
Episode 44
22 December 2002
