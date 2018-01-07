Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2018
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2018
One Piece
16+
Title
#820 - #866
Season premiere
7 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
47
Runtime
19 hours 35 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
To Reach Sanji! Luffy's Vengeful Hell-bent Dash!
Season 2018
Episode 1
7 January 2018
The Chateau in Turmoil! Luffy, to the Rendezvous!
Season 2018
Episode 2
14 January 2018
Deciding to Say Goodbye! Sanji and his Straw-Hat Bento!
Season 2018
Episode 3
21 January 2018
Betraying One of the Four Emperors! The Great Brook Rescue Plan!
Season 2018
Episode 4
28 January 2018
The Rendezvous! Luffy, a One-on-One at His Limit!
Season 2018
Episode 5
4 February 2018
A Liar! Luffy and Sanji!!
Season 2018
Episode 6
11 February 2018
Sanji Comes Back! Crash! The Tea Party from Hell!
Season 2018
Episode 7
18 February 2018
A Secret Meeting! Luffy vs. The Fire Tank Pirates
Season 2018
Episode 8
4 March 2018
The Deadly Pact! Luffy & Bege's Allied Forces
Season 2018
Episode 9
18 March 2018
Luffy Engages in a Secret Maneuver! The Wedding Full of Conspiracies Starts Soon!
Season 2018
Episode 10
25 March 2018
The Family Gets Together! The Hellish Tea Party Starts!
Season 2018
Episode 11
1 April 2018
The Broken Couple! Sanji and Pudding Enter!
Season 2018
Episode 12
8 April 2018
A Deadly Kiss! The Mission to Assassinate the Emperor Kicks Off!
Season 2018
Episode 13
15 April 2018
Returning the Sake Cup! The Manly Jimbei Pays His Debt!
Season 2018
Episode 14
22 April 2018
The Mission Failed?! The Big Mom Pirates Strike Back!
Season 2018
Episode 15
29 April 2018
Run Sanji! SOS Germa 66!
Season 2018
Episode 16
6 May 2018
Mom's Secret! The Giant's Island Elbaph and a Little Monster!
Season 2018
Episode 17
13 May 2018
The Birth of Mom - The Day That Carmel Vanished
Season 2018
Episode 18
20 May 2018
The Launcher Blasts! The Moment of Big Mom's Assassination!
Season 2018
Episode 19
27 May 2018
The Evil Army! Transform! Germa 66!
Season 2018
Episode 20
3 June 2018
Cutting the Father-Son Relationship! Sanji and Judge!
Season 2018
Episode 21
10 June 2018
Escape From the Tea Party! Luffy vs. Big Mom!
Season 2018
Episode 22
17 June 2018
The Execution Begins! Luffy's Allied Forces Are Annihilated?!
Season 2018
Episode 23
24 June 2018
The Chateau Collapses! The Straw Hat's Great Escape Begins!
Season 2018
Episode 24
1 July 2018
The Spear of Elbaph! Onslaught! The Flying Big Mom!
Season 2018
Episode 25
8 July 2018
Pudding's Determination - Ablaze! The Seducing Woods
Season 2018
Episode 26
15 July 2018
A Lightning Counterattack! Nami and Zeus the Thundercloud!
Season 2018
Episode 27
22 July 2018
A Coincidental Reunion - Sanji and the Lovestruck Evil Pudding
Season 2018
Episode 28
29 July 2018
Save the Sunny! Fighting Bravely! Chopper and Brook!
Season 2018
Episode 29
5 August 2018
Before the Dawn! Pedro, the Captain of the Guardians!
Season 2018
Episode 30
12 August 2018
I'll Be Back! Luffy, Deadly Departure!
Season 2018
Episode 31
19 August 2018
The Man with a Bounty of Billion! The Strongest Sweet General, Katakuri!
Season 2018
Episode 32
26 August 2018
A Hard Battle Starts! Luffy vs. Katakuri!
Season 2018
Episode 33
2 September 2018
The Green Room! An Invincible Helmsman, Jimbei!
Season 2018
Episode 34
16 September 2018
The Threat of the Mole! Luffy's Silent Fight!
Season 2018
Episode 35
23 September 2018
The End of the Deadly Battle?! Katakuri's Awakening in Anger!
Season 2018
Episode 36
30 September 2018
The Forbidden Secret! Katakuri's Merienda!
Season 2018
Episode 37
7 October 2018
Luffy Fights Back! The Invincible Katakuri's Weak Point!
Season 2018
Episode 38
14 October 2018
Another Crisis! Gear 4 vs Unstoppable Donuts
Season 2018
Episode 39
21 October 2018
The Rebellious Daughter, Chiffon! Sanji's Big Plan for Transporting the Cake!
Season 2018
Episode 40
28 October 2018
A Man's Way of Life - Bege and Luffy's Determination as Captains
Season 2018
Episode 41
4 November 2018
The Cake Sank?! Sanji and Bege's Getaway Battle!
Season 2018
Episode 42
11 November 2018
Sulong! Carrot's Big Mystic Transformation!
Season 2018
Episode 43
18 November 2018
Break Through! The Straw Hat's Mighty Sea Battle!
Season 2018
Episode 44
25 November 2018
Finally, The Clash! The Emperor of the Sea vs. the Straw Hats!
Season 2018
Episode 45
9 December 2018
Dark King's Direct Precepts! The Battle Against Katakuri Turns Around!
Season 2018
Episode 46
16 December 2018
He Finally Returns - Sanji, the Man Who Stops the Yonko
Season 2018
Episode 47
23 December 2018
