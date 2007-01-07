Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2007
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
One Piece
16+
Title
#292 - #336
Season premiere
7 January 2007
Production year
2007
Number of episodes
45
Runtime
18 hours 45 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
The Great Mochimaki Race to the Castle! Conspiracy of the Red Nose
Season 2007
Episode 1
7 January 2007
Bubble User Kalifa! Nami Draws Near to the Soap's Trap
Season 2007
Episode 2
14 January 2007
The Resounding Bad News! The Buster Call is Invoked
Season 2007
Episode 3
21 January 2007
5 Namis? Counterattack with the Mirage!
Season 2007
Episode 4
28 January 2007
Nami's Determination! Shoot the Rampaging Chopper!
Season 2007
Episode 5
4 February 2007
Hunter Sanji Appears? Elegy to the Lying Wolf
Season 2007
Episode 6
11 February 2007
Kick! Full Course of Sanji's Footwork
Season 2007
Episode 7
25 February 2007
The Drawn Sword's Fierce Attack! Zoro vs. Kaku Powerful Slash Showdown
Season 2007
Episode 8
4 March 2007
Zoro the Fierce God! The Incarnation of Asura Revealed by His Soul
Season 2007
Episode 9
11 March 2007
Spandam's Shock! A Hero Stands on the Tower of Justice
Season 2007
Episode 10
18 March 2007
Robin's Liberation! Luffy vs. Lucci: Peak of the Decisive Battle
Season 2007
Episode 11
25 March 2007
The Criminal is Boss Luffy? Chase the Vanished Great Sakura Tree
Season 2007
Episode 12
1 April 2007
If I Can't Win, I Can't Protect Anyone! Gear Third Activates
Season 2007
Episode 13
8 April 2007
The Terrifying Past! Dark Justice and Rob Lucci
Season 2007
Episode 14
15 April 2007
A Phantom Mermaid is Here? Within Fading Consciousness
Season 2007
Episode 15
22 April 2007
The Island Sinking in Gunfire! Franky's Outcry of Regret
Season 2007
Episode 16
29 April 2007
Wait for Luffy! Fight to the Death on the Bridge of Hesitation!
Season 2007
Episode 17
6 May 2007
Feelings Put Into Fists! Luffy's Full-Power Gatling
Season 2007
Episode 18
13 May 2007
A Friend Approaches from the Sea! The Straw Hat Crew's Strongest Bonds
Season 2007
Episode 19
20 May 2007
The Crew's Great Escape! The Victor's Path is for the Pirates
Season 2007
Episode 20
27 May 2007
Thank You Merry! The Sea of Separation in the Snow
Season 2007
Episode 21
3 June 2007
The Disturbance of Peace! The Vice-Admiral with the Fist of Love
Season 2007
Episode 22
10 June 2007
The Strongest Family Line? Luffy's Father Revealed!
Season 2007
Episode 23
17 June 2007
Its Name is The New World! The Whereabouts of the Great Grand Line!
Season 2007
Episode 24
24 June 2007
Shanks Moves! Ceremony to the Rampaging Age
Season 2007
Episode 25
1 July 2007
The Girl Searching for the Yagara! Great Investigation in the Water Metropolis!
Season 2007
Episode 26
8 July 2007
The Mother is Strong! Zoro's Slapstick Housework Help
Season 2007
Episode 27
15 July 2007
Sanji Crashes! The Mysterious Old Man and Intense Cooking
Season 2007
Episode 28
22 July 2007
Everyone's Finally Wanted! The Crew of Over Six Hundred Million!
Season 2007
Episode 29
19 August 2007
The King of Beasts that will Cross the Ocean! The Dream Ship's Magnificent Completion!
Season 2007
Episode 30
26 August 2007
Goodbye my Lovable Followers! Franky Departs
Season 2007
Episode 31
2 September 2007
Departing the Water Metropolis! Distinction of the Manly Usopp's Duel
Season 2007
Episode 32
9 September 2007
The World-Wide Bounties! The Hometowns Dance as the Ship Sails Forward!
Season 2007
Episode 33
16 September 2007
The Most Evil Ability! Blackbeard's Darkness Attacks Ace
Season 2007
Episode 34
23 September 2007
Mysterious Party of Pirates! The Sunny and a Dangerous Trap
Season 2007
Episode 35
14 October 2007
Sunny in a Pinch! Roar, Secret Superspeed Mecha
Season 2007
Episode 36
21 October 2007
The Dream Sinking in the New World! The Pirate of Despair, Puzzle
Season 2007
Episode 37
28 October 2007
The Assassins Attack! The Great Battle Above the Ice Begins
Season 2007
Episode 38
4 November 2007
The Hard Fights of the Straw Hat Crew! The Pirate Soul Banking it All on the Flag!
Season 2007
Episode 39
11 November 2007
Hot Full Throttle! The Twins' Magnetic Power Draws Near
Season 2007
Episode 40
18 November 2007
The Great Chaos Mansion! The Angry Don and the Imprisoned Crew
Season 2007
Episode 41
25 November 2007
The Phoenix Returns! The Dream of the Pirate Flag Sworn to a Friend
Season 2007
Episode 42
2 December 2007
The Red Hot Decisive Battle! Luffy vs. the Scorching Don
Season 2007
Episode 43
9 December 2007
Waiting in the New World! Farewell to the Courageous Pirates
Season 2007
Episode 44
16 December 2007
Chopperman Departs! Protect the TV Station by the Shore
Season 2007
Episode 45
23 December 2007
