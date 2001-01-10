Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2001
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Q&A
One Piece
16+
Title
#53 - #94
Season premiere
10 January 2001
Production year
2001
Number of episodes
42
Runtime
17 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
The Legend has Begun! Head to the Grand Line
Season 2001
Episode 1
10 January 2001
Foreboding of a New Adventure! The Puzzling Girl, Apis
Season 2001
Episode 2
17 January 2001
The Holy Beast! Apis' Secret and the Legendary Island
Season 2001
Episode 3
24 January 2001
Erik's Raid! Great Escape from Gunkan Island!
Season 2001
Episode 4
31 January 2001
Lone Island in a Distant Sea! The Legendary Lost Island
Season 2001
Episode 5
7 February 2001
Duel in the Ruins! Strained Zoro vs. Erik
Season 2001
Episode 6
21 February 2001
Luffy, Completely Surrounded! Admiral Nelson's Secret Plan
Season 2001
Episode 7
21 February 2001
Those who Soar in the Open Skies! Revival of the 1000 Year Legend
Season 2001
Episode 8
28 February 2001
Angry Finale! Cross the Red Line!
Season 2001
Episode 9
7 March 2001
The First Obstacle? Giant Whale Laboon Appears
Season 2001
Episode 10
21 March 2001
A Man's Promise, Luffy and the Whale Vow to Meet Again
Season 2001
Episode 11
21 March 2001
A Pirate-Loving Town? Arrival at Whiskey Peak
Season 2001
Episode 12
15 April 2001
Exploding Santouryu! Zoro vs. Baroque Works!
Season 2001
Episode 13
15 April 2001
A Serious Fight! Luffy vs. Zoro: The Unexpected Duel!
Season 2001
Episode 14
22 April 2001
Deliver Princess Vivi! Luffy Pirates Depart
Season 2001
Episode 15
29 April 2001
Try Hard, Koby! Diary of Koby-Meppo's Marine Struggles
Season 2001
Episode 16
13 May 2001
Koby-Meppo's Determination! Vice Admiral Garp's Fatherly Pride
Season 2001
Episode 17
20 May 2001
Prehistoric Island! The Shadow Lurking in Little Garden!
Season 2001
Episode 18
27 May 2001
Humongous Battle! The Giants Dorry and Brogy!
Season 2001
Episode 19
3 June 2001
Luffy's Anger! A Dirty Trick in a Sacred Battle
Season 2001
Episode 20
17 June 2001
Brogy Wails in Victory! Elbaf's Judgement
Season 2001
Episode 21
24 June 2001
The Devil's Candle! Tears of Regret and Tears of Anger
Season 2001
Episode 22
15 July 2001
Luffy Attacked by Magic! Colors Trap
Season 2001
Episode 23
12 August 2001
Critical Counterattack! Usopp's Quick Wit and Kaenboshi!
Season 2001
Episode 24
19 August 2001
Farewell to the Giants' Island! On to Alabasta
Season 2001
Episode 25
19 August 2001
Nami Is Sick? Beyond the Snow that Falls on the Ocean!
Season 2001
Episode 26
26 August 2001
Ambush! The Bliking and Wapol the Tin-man
Season 2001
Episode 27
2 September 2001
A Doctorless Island? Adventure in the Country Without a Name!
Season 2001
Episode 28
9 September 2001
Ya Happy? The Doctor who is Called a Witch!
Season 2001
Episode 29
16 September 2001
Dalton's Resolve! Wapol's Forces Land
Season 2001
Episode 30
7 October 2001
Island that Lives in Snow! Ascend The Drum Rockies!
Season 2001
Episode 31
7 October 2001
The Blue-Nosed Reindeer! Chopper's Secret
Season 2001
Episode 32
21 October 2001
Dream of the Outcasts! The Quack Doctor Hiruluk
Season 2001
Episode 33
28 October 2001
Hiruluk's Cherry Blossoms and Inherited Will
Season 2001
Episode 34
4 November 2001
VS. Wapol's Army Corps! The Abilities of the Baku Baku Fruit!
Season 2001
Episode 35
11 November 2001
Devil's Fruit of the Zoan Family! Chopper's Seven-Level Transformation
Season 2001
Episode 36
18 November 2001
When the Kingdom's Rule is Over! The Flag of Conviction Lasts Forever
Season 2001
Episode 37
25 November 2001
Hiruluk's Cherry Blossoms! Miracle of the Drum Rockies
Season 2001
Episode 38
2 December 2001
Farewell, Drum Island! I'm Going Out to Sea!
Season 2001
Episode 39
9 December 2001
The Hero of Alabasta and the Ballerina on Deck
Season 2001
Episode 40
9 December 2001
Coming to the Desert Kingdom! The Rain-Calling Powder and the Rebel Army
Season 2001
Episode 41
16 December 2001
Reunion of the Powerful! His Name Is Fire Fist Ace
Season 2001
Episode 42
23 December 2001
