One Piece 1999, season 2017
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
One Piece
16+
Title
#771 - #819
Season premiere
8 January 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
20 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
0.0
A Vow Between Two Men - Luffy and Kozuki Momonosuke
Season 2017
Episode 1
8 January 2017
The Legendary Journey! The Dog and the Cat and the Pirate King!
Season 2017
Episode 2
15 January 2017
Returning Nightmare - Assault of the Invulnerable Jack
Season 2017
Episode 3
22 January 2017
Defensive Battle of Zou - Luffy and Zunisha!
Season 2017
Episode 4
29 January 2017
Save Zunesha! The Straw Hat's Rescue Operation!
Season 2017
Episode 5
5 February 2017
Saying Goodbye and Descending from the Elephant! Setting Out to Take Back Sanji!
Season 2017
Episode 6
12 February 2017
To the Reverie - Princess Vivi and Princess Shirahoshi
Season 2017
Episode 7
19 February 2017
To the Reverie - Rebecca and the Sakura Kingdom
Season 2017
Episode 8
26 February 2017
Kaido Returns - The Worst Generation Threatened!
Season 2017
Episode 9
5 March 2017
A Hungry Front - Luffy and the Marine Rookies!
Season 2017
Episode 10
19 March 2017
The Persistent Trio – The Great Pursuit for the Straw Hats!
Season 2017
Episode 11
26 March 2017
Fist of the Devil – Showdown! Luffy vs. Grant
Season 2017
Episode 12
2 April 2017
Sanji's Homecoming! Into Big Mom's Territory!
Season 2017
Episode 13
9 April 2017
Zero and Four! Encountering Germa 66!
Season 2017
Episode 14
16 April 2017
A Deadly Poison Crisis - Luffy and Reiju!
Season 2017
Episode 15
23 April 2017
Totto Land! Emperor Big Mom Appears
Season 2017
Episode 16
30 April 2017
The Yonko's Daughter – Sanji's Fiancée "Pudding"
Season 2017
Episode 17
7 May 2017
A Massive Attack! Mom's Hunger Pangs
Season 2017
Episode 18
14 May 2017
The Capital City Falls?! Big Mom and Jimbei
Season 2017
Episode 19
21 May 2017
The Yonko's Castle – Arrival on Whole Cake Island
Season 2017
Episode 20
28 May 2017
A Mysterious Forest Full of Candies - Luffy vs. Luffy?!
Season 2017
Episode 21
4 June 2017
Mom's Assassin! Luffy and the Seducing Woods!
Season 2017
Episode 22
11 June 2017
A Seafaring Kingdom! Germa's King Judge!
Season 2017
Episode 23
18 June 2017
A Battle Between Father and Son - Judge vs. Sanji!
Season 2017
Episode 24
25 June 2017
A Giant Ambition - Big Mom and Caesar
Season 2017
Episode 25
2 July 2017
The Land of Souls! Mom's Fatal Ability!
Season 2017
Episode 26
9 July 2017
A Top Executive! One of the Three Commanders "Cracker" Appears
Season 2017
Episode 27
16 July 2017
An Enemy With 800 Million Bounty – Luffy vs. Thousand Arms Cracker
Season 2017
Episode 28
23 July 2017
Full Force Showdown – Gear Fourth vs. Bisu Bisu Ability
Season 2017
Episode 29
30 July 2017
The First and the Second Join! The Vinsmoke Family
Season 2017
Episode 30
6 August 2017
The Benefactor's Life! Sanji and Owner Zeff!
Season 2017
Episode 31
13 August 2017
An Angry Sanji! The Secret of Germa 66!
Season 2017
Episode 32
20 August 2017
The Past that He Let Go of! Vinsmoke Sanji!
Season 2017
Episode 33
27 August 2017
To the East Blue! Sanji's Resolute Departure!
Season 2017
Episode 34
3 September 2017
A Battle of Limits! Luffy and the Infinite Biscuits!
Season 2017
Episode 35
17 September 2017
Power of Fullness - New Gear Fourth Tankman!
Season 2017
Episode 36
24 September 2017
A Heartbreaking Duel! Luffy vs Sanji! - Part 1
Season 2017
Episode 37
1 October 2017
A Heartbreaking Duel! Luffy vs Sanji! - Part 2
Season 2017
Episode 38
1 October 2017
A Storm of Revenge! An Enraged Army Comes to Attack!
Season 2017
Episode 39
15 October 2017
The End of the Adventure - Sanji's Resolute Proposal
Season 2017
Episode 40
22 October 2017
I'll Wait Here - Luffy vs. the Enraged Army
Season 2017
Episode 41
29 October 2017
Infiltration Inside the Castle - Steal the Road Poneglyph
Season 2017
Episode 42
5 November 2017
A Fateful Confrontation - Luffy and Big Mom
Season 2017
Episode 43
12 November 2017
Shout of the Soul - Brook and Pedro's Lightning Operation
Season 2017
Episode 44
19 November 2017
Goodbye! Pudding's Tearful Determination!
Season 2017
Episode 45
26 November 2017
Fate of the Left Eye – Pedro vs Baron Tamago
Season 2017
Episode 46
3 December 2017
Moist Cigarette! The Night Before Sanji's Wedding!
Season 2017
Episode 47
10 December 2017
The Undaunted Soul - Brook vs. Big Mom
Season 2017
Episode 48
17 December 2017
Sora's Wish! Germa's Failure - Sanji!
Season 2017
Episode 49
24 December 2017
